‘Want Players Back By 26th’ – South Africa Players Likely to Be Unavailable For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025 Final is moved from May 25 to June 3.

After the announcement of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has made it clear that his players must return in time to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final.

According to the updated schedule, the IPL will resume on May 17, with the final now set for June 3. It has been moved up from the originally planned date of June 25. The WTC Final is scheduled to begin on June 11, leaving just a week between the two major events. There are several players active in the IPL season as well as selected to play the Test championship. However, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad reiterates that his national players are expected to return by May 26, in line with the prior agreement made with the BCCI.

Will SA players miss IPL 2025 Playoffs?

As per an update earlier today, Shukri wants his players to be available for training. This is an important game for the Proteas as they once again chase an ICC title that has remained out of reach for years.

He said, “The initial agreement with the IPL/BCCI, with the final being on the 25th, players would return on the 26th. Nothing has changed from our perspective, that is the ongoing conversation. As it stands, we want our players back on the 26th. Hopefully that comes to fruition.”

Though BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are on good terms, the CSA looks stern on its decision. If that happens, as many as seven out of 10 teams may be affected by the absence of their Protea players. Five out of those seven teams are in contention for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Which SA players may be unavailable?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will miss the services of Kagiso Rabada. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will miss Lungi Ngidi. GT may recover from Rabada’s absence as they have a good stack of Indian bowlers to choose from. Also, Rabada has been expensive in the only two games he played.

RCB, on the other hand, must be in a pickle as their leading pacer, Josh Hazlewood, would also be unavailable due to a shoulder niggle. Ngidi starred in the only match he played, returning with 3/30 against Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are one win away from finalising their spot in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be hurt by Marco Jansen’s absence. He has snared 11 wickets in 12 games at an average of 28.90. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for PBKS, who are a couple of wins away from reaching the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) would like to come out on top in their remaining fixtures if they want a spot in the top four. They have some of the explosive players: Tristian Stubbs for DC, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch for MI.

Stubbs has accumulated 259 runs from 10 innings. However, numbers don’t showcase the quick 30s and 40s he has played from the lower-middle order to save his team from embarrassing totals. Rickelton, on the other hand, is playing his debut IPL season. He has 336 runs to his name from 12 matches. He has been an explosive opener for MI. Notably, Bosch has had an underwhelming season playing only three MI games.

Lastly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may have to adjust their playing XI without Aiden Markram, who has been surprisingly phenomenal this season. He is the third-highest scorer for LSG with 348 runs from 11 games. Without Markram, the top order may topple as the pressure would majorly be on Nicholas Pooran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may miss Wiann Mulder. But with just one wicketless appearance and SRH already out of playoff contention, his absence won’t have much impact.

