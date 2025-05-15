Punjab Kings Overseas Duo Set To Miss First Game After IPL 2025 Resumption; Set To Rejoin Later

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table

Punjab Kings received a boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption as the Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are set to rejoin the squad.

According to a report by Revsportz, the duo are set to arrive after the first match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings Close To Playoffs Qualification

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table after 11 matches with seven wins and three losses and one match against Kolkata Knight Riders washed-out.

Shreyas Iyer’s men need just one more win to qualify for the playoffs. They could’ve been the first team in IPL 2025 to qualify for the playoffs when they hosted Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala last Thursday which was abandoned halfway through first innings due to tensions along the border with Pakistan.

Subsequently, the league was also suspended for a week by the BCCI. Though there were no untoward incidents at the HPCA Stadium during that match, some of the overseas players and their families were shaken by the experience. Doubts prevailed over the return of Australian players as Cricket Australia assuring that it will protect any player who is unwilling to go back for the remainder of IPL 2025.

To add to that, the revised schedule also clashes with Australia and South Africa’s preparations for the World Test Championship final at the Lord’s from June 11. The revised schedule puts the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

PBKS’ Matches Shifted To Jaipur

Besides the new developments, DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk’s absence was confirmed as they roped in former Chennai Super Kings seamer Mustafizur Rahman for the remainder of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc’s wife and Australian women’s team skipper Alyssa Healy described the anxiety everyone felt during the Dharamsala game on LiSTNR Sport show.

“We were in an enclosure where all the families were there and no one knew what was happening. One of the support staff came and his face was white. Until then, we didn’t know what was happening, but then we heard that a village around 60 miles away from Dharamsala was hit by a missile. We were crammed into vans and then rushed to the stadium. Many said the game shouldn’t be played at that time. We are safe and uppity now, but I feel it was a little too close for comfort,” Healy said.

Punjab Kings were supposed to play two more games at Dharamsala and their last league match in Jaipur. But due to security concerns, all of their three matches have been moved to Jaipur.

