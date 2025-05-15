News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Overseas Duo Set To Miss First Game After IPL 2025 Resumption; Set To Rejoin Later

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table

Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Punjab Kings received a boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption as the Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are set to rejoin the squad.

According to a report by Revsportz, the duo are set to arrive after the first match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings Close To Playoffs Qualification

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table after 11 matches with seven wins and three losses and one match against Kolkata Knight Riders washed-out.

Shreyas Iyer’s men need just one more win to qualify for the playoffs. They could’ve been the first team in IPL 2025 to qualify for the playoffs when they hosted Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala last Thursday which was abandoned halfway through first innings due to tensions along the border with Pakistan.

Subsequently, the league was also suspended for a week by the BCCI. Though there were no untoward incidents at the HPCA Stadium during that match, some of the overseas players and their families were shaken by the experience. Doubts prevailed over the return of Australian players as Cricket Australia assuring that it will protect any player who is unwilling to go back for the remainder of IPL 2025.

To add to that, the revised schedule also clashes with Australia and South Africa’s preparations for the World Test Championship final at the Lord’s from June 11. The revised schedule puts the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

PBKS’ Matches Shifted To Jaipur

Besides the new developments, DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk’s absence was confirmed as they roped in former Chennai Super Kings seamer Mustafizur Rahman for the remainder of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Starc’s wife and Australian women’s team skipper Alyssa Healy described the anxiety everyone felt during the Dharamsala game on LiSTNR Sport show.

“We were in an enclosure where all the families were there and no one knew what was happening. One of the support staff came and his face was white. Until then, we didn’t know what was happening, but then we heard that a village around 60 miles away from Dharamsala was hit by a missile. We were crammed into vans and then rushed to the stadium. Many said the game shouldn’t be played at that time. We are safe and uppity now, but I feel it was a little too close for comfort,” Healy said.

Punjab Kings were supposed to play two more games at Dharamsala and their last league match in Jaipur. But due to security concerns, all of their three matches have been moved to Jaipur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Josh Inglis
Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness.
12:52 pm
Sagar Paul
According to a report by NewsWire, Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for Gujarat Titans (GT) later in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Set To Replace Jos Buttler With Sri Lanka Star for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent sides this season and are almost certain to make it to the next round.
1:52 pm
Darpan Jain
The reports suggest Josh Hazlewood might not return and prioritise the WTC final, scheduled right after IPL 2025.

3 Ways RCB Can Cope With Absence of Josh Hazlewood in Rest of IPL 2025

Hazlewood has been among the best bowlers of the season but suffered a shoulder niggle before the competition was suspended.
11:42 am
Darpan Jain
South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

Previously, CSA wanted their players back by May 26.
11:33 am
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Kwena Maphaka With Overseas Duo Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Fast Bowling Prodigy With Overseas Duo unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the season is already over in terms of playoff chances.
11:16 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.