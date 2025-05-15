News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read
Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), earlier today (May 15), announced the hiring of former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as a ‘specialist skills consultant’ on a short-term contract ahead of the upcoming India Tests. Notably, the India tour of England starts from June 20, with the Three Lions slated to play their first Test of the summer in a ine-off contest against Zimbabwe from May 22.

Confirming the development, ECB issued an official release saying, “With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, [Southee] brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players.”

Southee will come in as a like-for-like replacement for James Anderson, who joined the England side as a mentor after announcing his retirement from an illustrious 21-year Test career at Lord’s last July.

ALSO READ:

Tim Southee joins former New Zealand teammate Brendon McCullum in the England coaching setup

Tim Southee will now set to join forces with his former New Zealand skipper, Brendon McCullum. The 36-year-old fast bowler, who retired from Test cricket following England’s 2-1 series victory over New Zealand in December, ended a remarkable 16-year career that saw him finish as New Zelaand’s highest wicket taker with 776 wickets across all international formats.

Southee’s contract with England includes the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, along with the limited-overs (ODIs and T20Is) against the West Indies and the five-match Test series against India, which runs from June through July. His tenure will wrap up after the final Test at The Oval on August 4, after which he is expected to return to action with Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India tour England
KKR
Tim Southee
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Overseas Duo Set To Miss First Game After IPL 2025 Resumption; Set To Rejoin Later

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness.
12:52 pm
Sagar Paul
According to a report by NewsWire, Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for Gujarat Titans (GT) later in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Set To Replace Jos Buttler With Sri Lanka Star for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent sides this season and are almost certain to make it to the next round.
1:52 pm
Darpan Jain
The reports suggest Josh Hazlewood might not return and prioritise the WTC final, scheduled right after IPL 2025.

3 Ways RCB Can Cope With Absence of Josh Hazlewood in Rest of IPL 2025

Hazlewood has been among the best bowlers of the season but suffered a shoulder niggle before the competition was suspended.
11:42 am
Darpan Jain
South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

Previously, CSA wanted their players back by May 26.
11:33 am
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Kwena Maphaka With Overseas Duo Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Fast Bowling Prodigy With Overseas Duo unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the season is already over in terms of playoff chances.
11:16 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.