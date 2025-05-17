Virat Kohli To Play County Cricket After Test Retirement? New Report Suggests Potenial Interest From County Side

Kohli had called time on his Test career after 123 matches

The desire of cricket fans to see Virat Kohli taking guard in whites and drive the red ball through the covers might just happen….might.

England’s second division County side Middlesex have shown interest in signing the former Indian captain who had called time on his Test career last week.

Virat Kohli to play red-ball cricket in England?

The team’s director of cricket Alan Coleman told English daily The Guardian about his plans to make an offer to Kohli and get him to play at the Lord’s.

“Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so of course we are interested in having that conversation,” Coleman told The Guardian.

Kohli, throughout his professional career of 19 years, hasn’t featured for any side outside India. Being a centrally-contracted player with the BCCI also means Kohli won’t be able play limited-over cricket for Middlesex if the move does happen.

Kohli has so far featured for Delhi, Rest Of India, India A, India Red and ONGC among the domestic teams.

After his failure in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored only 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75, Kohli went back to his old stomping ground in the Ranji Trophy with Delhi. He scored only six runs in the first innings and was clean bowled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

As it turned out, that game was Kohli’s final appearance in whites as he announced retirement much before the squad for the England series was announced by the BCCI.

Will team India miss Kohli in England series?

Whether his Test retirement was forced upon by the selectors or voluntary is up for debate but the prospect of the stalwart walking to the middle at Lord’s does seem enticing.

India will have a huge void to fill at No.4 but will definitely miss the intensity Kohli brought to the ground as a leader.

The double blow of Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement a few days before Kohli has also created a power vacuum within the Indian team. The BCCI have announced a shadow tour of England and the squad for India A, but the questions over captaincy still remain.

