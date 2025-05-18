News
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Player Contracts Covid-19 Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs LSG

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

SRH are already out of the playoffs race this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star opener Travis Head has contracted COVID-19, team’s head coach Daniel Vettori revealed on Sunday.

Head, who had left for Australia following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has not returned because of this reason.

It was believed that the left-hander, alongside SRH captain Pat Cummins would be back in India for the remainder of the tournament despite the franchise being eliminated from the playoffs race.

COVID-19 delays Travis Head’s return to IPL 2025

However, he will be arriving on Monday having recovered from the infection.

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel. He’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” Vettori said in the pre-match press conference before the clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ:

SRH are currently eighth in the table after winning just three of their 11 games and losing seven. They had a good chance to record their fourth win of the season against Delhi Capitals but incessant rain at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad led to the match being abandoned and both teams got a point each.

Head’s contributions to SRH’s three wins

Head has been heavily involved in the three wins. In their first match of the season against Rajasthan Royals, Head slammed 67 off 31 balls which included nine boundaries and three massive sixes to help his team to a gigantic total of 286/6 in 20 overs.

In the win against Punjab Kings while chasing a mammoth 246, Head played a brilliant supporting role to centurion Abhishek Sharma with a 37-ball 66 and forged an opening stand of 171 runs in just 72 balls. His stand was the foundation of SRH’s eight-wicket victory with nine balls remaining.

He scored 19 off 16 balls in the five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections have seen a spike across Asia with Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand witnessing the biggest increase in cases.

According to the Indian government statistics, there are only 93 cases of the virus in the country at present.

SRH can finish slightly higher than their seventh place if they beat LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in their remaining league matches.

IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head
