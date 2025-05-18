News
Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Runout? Bails Don’t Light Up As Rajasthan Royals Get Big Lifeline Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Runout? Bails Don’t Light Up As Rajasthan Royals Get Big Lifeline Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read
Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Runout? Bails Don’t Light Up As Rajasthan Royals Get Big Lifeline Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) got a major reprieve as their star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal managed a narrow escape from a runout during the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the third over by Xavier Bartlett. The Aussie bowled a was a full outside off delivery which Jaiswal drove to mid-on. The throw from the fielder at the non-striker’s end hits the stumps as Suryavanshi was wandering outside his crease but he had planted his bat. The ball then deflected away and the RR openers went for the single before deciding against it and Jaiswal had to put in the dive at the striker’s end due to the confusion.

Although the ball came high to Prabhsimran who was quick to collect and take the bails off but by the time they got lit, Yashasvi Jaiswal was already in.

Watch the video of the incident below.

The dynamic left-hander capitalised on the lifeline and went onto complete his fifty, before being dismissed in the ninth over.

ALSO READ:

PBKS set Rajasthan Royals a towering target

Speaking about the RR vs PBKS match, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. While the PBKS top order of Priyansh Arya (9), Prabhsimran Singh (21) and Mitchell Owen (0) failed to deliver the goods, their middle order stepped up.

Shreyas Iyer (30), Nehal Wadhera (70) and Shashank Singh (59*) played crucial knock to propel PBKS to a towering total of 219 for 5 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, RR have began their chase with the scorecard reading 109 for 2 in 8.4 overs and Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson currently batting in the middle.

RR are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race while a win for PBKS tonight will consolidate their chances of a top-four finish.

