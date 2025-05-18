News
Is Shreyas Iyer Not Fully Fit? Punjab Kings Skipper Spotted With Bandaged Finger During RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 1 min read

Iyer batted for 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen with a heavily-strapped index finger at the toss during the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

According to Times Of India, Iyer suffered a knock during practice on Saturday but took to the pitch despite the pain as PBKS need to win the game in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer playing RR vs PBKS with injured finger

Iyer also managed to score 30 runs from 25 balls as PBKS struggled on a pitch aiding batters. Iyer was dismissed in the 11th over in Riyan Parag’s bowling after playing a supporting role for Nehal Wadhera to keep up the scoring.

The pair added 67 runs in 44 balls to lay the foundation for a big score.

More to follow…

