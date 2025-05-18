‘Didn’t Get Credit’: Former India Player Takes a Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Supports Shreyas Iyer on His Previous Verdict Amidst IPL 2025

KKR won their third IPL title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has taken a dig at the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Gautam Gambhir amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has opined that the former captain Shreyas Iyer didn’t receive the applause after leading KKR to their third IPL title last year.

Gavaskar believes that a skipper should be credited first for his team’s success, instead of their coach, who remains off the field.

“He didn’t get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It’s the captain, who plays a major role in what’s happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout,” he stated on a Star Sports show.

Sunil Gavaskar on Shreyas Iyer leading Punjab Kings

The defending champions didn’t retain their title-winning captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired Shreyas by spending a mammoth INR 26.75 crores and handed him the captaincy. Shreyas reunited with the Australian coach Ricky Ponting after their three-year stint in the Delhi Capitals camp.

Gavaskar further pointed out how the former KKR skipper is getting all his due credit in his new franchise. Notably, Shreyas is on the cusp of crafting history as a PBKS skipper in this IPL 2025. He is on his way to becoming only the third captain to lead Punjab in the IPL playoffs after Yuvraj Singh in 2008 and George Bailey in 2014.

“See, this year he’s getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting,” said the former batter.

ALSO READ:

Previously, the IPL 2024 winning captain also complained about not getting the proper recognition after leading his team to glory.

“I personally felt I didn’t get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL,” Shreyas had said.

“I didn’t get the recognition” ❌



Shreyas Iyer on leaving KKR after winning the IPL title 😮🏆 pic.twitter.com/4ws2IPTfpj — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) March 11, 2025

Shreyas in IPL 2025

The batter promoted himself a spot above in the PBKS batting lineup. He has enjoyed a fine form while playing mostly at No.3 in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has scored 405 runs in 11 matches of this league. He is also placed second in the highest six-hitters list of the IPL 2025 with 27 over-boundaries so far.

With seven wins in 11 matches, BKS are in contention to secure a berth in the playoffs. They are currently batting in the first innings against the eliminated Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.