‘Changed My Training’: Reveals Gujarat Titans Pacer After Consistent 140+ km/h Deliveries During IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Ishant Sharma has revealed his secret on consistently clocking 140+ km/h deliveries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 36-year-old said that he has changed his training routine in recent years, which has helped elevate his pace.

“I did train a lot. I changed my training with regard to how I can make a similar impact, and how much strain I can put on my body while training. I changed my training a little bit in the past two-three years,” he stated to Hindustan Times during the Star Sports Press Room.

Ishant Sharma on His Bowling Strategies

The veteran pacer shared that he was bowling at 140+ km/h in the IPL 2024 too, during his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the bowler’s efforts have gained more recognition in the ongoing edition of this cash-rich league.

“I think this season, it’s showing the results and I am able to do it more consistently. Last year, too, I was bowling 140+, but this year, I think they just hyped it too much,” said the pacer.

The seamer also emphasised the importance of bowling variations on a grand stage like the IPL. He elaborated on how every player needs to upgrade their skill set to compete at the highest level of the tournament.

“I feel pace was never a problem for me. I know if I’m running well, I will bowl quick. It’s all about how you develop your skills according to the situation. We see today that the most important thing is what new can you bring to the table. Everyone watches videos, everyone knows you have the slower ball or the knuckleball. Every year, you have to come up with a new stock delivery. You need to surprise the batter. So, the variation becomes really important in this format,” added Ishant.

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

After his five-year stint with DC, the Titans acquired the experienced pacer for INR 75 lakh. Though Ishant has been consistent in his pace in this IPL 2025 so far, he has managed to scalp only four wickets in seven matches.

Talking about his franchise, GT are currently placed second in the points table, following the washout of last night’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. As a result, GT need only one win in their remaining three matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Shubman Gill and Co. also have a high chance of a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 league stage. GT will clash against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

