are kkr out playoffs qualification contention rcb washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Are KKR Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs Contention After RCB Washout? Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR at Chinnaswamy

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 4 min read
are kkr out playoffs qualification contention rcb washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025

Are KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs contention? The answer is now yes — Kolkata Knight Riders have been officially eliminated from the playoff race after their May 17 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was washed out in Bengaluru. The no-result gave both teams one point each, but while RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs with 17 points, KKR’s campaign came to a mathematical end.

SEE: ENTIRE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS

📊 Quick Take – KKR Eliminated From Playoff Race

  • 🔴 Are KKR out? Yes – officially eliminated
  • ❌ KKR playoffs chances: 0% – cannot reach top four
  • ❌ Is KKR eliminated? Yes – confirmed after washout
  • 📉 KKR points table position: 12 points from 13 games
  • 🏁 Maximum Possible Points: 14 – not enough to finish in top four with their NRR

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru12830117+0.482
Gujarat Titans11830016+0.793
Punjab Kings11730115+0.376
Mumbai Indians12750014+1.156
Delhi Capitals11640113+0.362
Kolkata Knight Riders13560212+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants11560010-0.469
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1137017-1.192
Rajasthan Royals (E)1239006-0.718
Chennai Super Kings (E)1239006-0.992

Are KKR Out Of IPL 2025?

With only one game left, KKR can finish with a maximum of 14 points. Can KKR still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs then? Unfortunately, even a huge win won’t be enough to break into the top four given their low NRR as well, as RCB (17 pts), GT (16 pts), PBKS (15 pts) and MI (14 pts) are already ahead with more opportunities to add to their tally.

Even if all other teams were to lose every match from here on, KKR cannot mathematically surpass four teams above them, which means KKR are eliminated from IPL 2025.

Is KKR Eliminated From IPL 2025?

Yes — KKR are eliminated. The RCB vs KKR washout has ended their slim playoff hopes. Their fate was always hanging by a thread, and now it’s official: KKR will not feature in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Final Word: Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

No, KKR are eliminated from IPL 2025 playoff contention. The abandoned game against RCB ended any faint hope of a late push. Their points total (12 from 13 matches) is no longer enough to reach the knockout stages, and their final fixture against CSK on May 21 will now be a dead rubber.

It’s a disappointing finish for a side that showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately fell short of consistency. For now, KKR turn their attention to a strong finish and a fresh rebuild ahead of IPL 2026.

On that note, take a look at five players they might release at the end of the season including a INR 23.75 Crore Pick who had a horrible season this time.

***

FAQs – KKR Playoffs Chances After RCB vs KKR Washout

Are KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes, KKR are officially out of IPL 2025 playoff contention. The washout against RCB gave them only 1 point, taking them to 12 points with one match remaining — not enough to reach the top four.

Is KKR eliminated from IPL 2025?

Yes. KKR are mathematically eliminated. Even if they win their final game, they can only reach 13 points, while at least four teams are already ahead of that mark.

What is KKR’s current points table position?

After 13 matches, KKR have 5 wins, 6 losses, and 2 no results, giving them 12 points. They sit outside the top four and cannot climb into it with only one match left.

How did the RCB vs KKR washout affect KKR?

The RCB vs KKR washout ended KKR’s chances of qualification. They needed to win both of their remaining games to stay in contention, but the washout denied them that opportunity.

What are KKR’s playoffs chances now?

KKR have no remaining playoff chances in IPL 2025. Their final league match will have no impact on their standing in the playoff race.

Which teams are still in contention?

RCB (qualified), GT, PBKS, MI, and DC are still in the playoff race. LSG remain outside contenders. KKR, CSK, RR, and SRH have all been eliminated.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB vs KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

