Are KKR Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs Contention After RCB Washout? Updated Points Table After RCB vs KKR at Chinnaswamy

Are KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs contention? The answer is now yes — Kolkata Knight Riders have been officially eliminated from the playoff race after their May 17 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was washed out in Bengaluru. The no-result gave both teams one point each, but while RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs with 17 points, KKR’s campaign came to a mathematical end.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs KKR Washout

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 +0.376 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.362 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

Are KKR Out Of IPL 2025?

With only one game left, KKR can finish with a maximum of 14 points. Can KKR still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs then? Unfortunately, even a huge win won’t be enough to break into the top four given their low NRR as well, as RCB (17 pts), GT (16 pts), PBKS (15 pts) and MI (14 pts) are already ahead with more opportunities to add to their tally.

Even if all other teams were to lose every match from here on, KKR cannot mathematically surpass four teams above them, which means KKR are eliminated from IPL 2025.

Is KKR Eliminated From IPL 2025?

Yes — KKR are eliminated. The RCB vs KKR washout has ended their slim playoff hopes. Their fate was always hanging by a thread, and now it’s official: KKR will not feature in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Final Word: Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

No, KKR are eliminated from IPL 2025 playoff contention. The abandoned game against RCB ended any faint hope of a late push. Their points total (12 from 13 matches) is no longer enough to reach the knockout stages, and their final fixture against CSK on May 21 will now be a dead rubber.

It’s a disappointing finish for a side that showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately fell short of consistency. For now, KKR turn their attention to a strong finish and a fresh rebuild ahead of IPL 2026.

