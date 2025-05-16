News
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping INR 23.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 23.75 Crore Pick

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 16, 2025 - 4 min read

KKR are on the verge of getting eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

The 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), did not expect their title defence to go such a horrid way. They are still in the playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but their fate isn’t in their own hands. 

KKR have 11 points to their credit after 12 games, which means they can only reach 15 points. To get into the top four, they will need multiple results to go their way – a miracle of sorts. The defending champions have not looked at their best at any point in the competition, with several issues plaguing them. 

The mega auction came at the wrong time for them as they had to disband their title-winning squad and start afresh. KKR didn’t quite do a good job of rebuilding the side, and it hurt them in IPL 2025. Looking at how their players have fared, they could release all barring the retained core.

Here, we take a look at four of those most likely to be released.  

Venkatesh Iyer 

The Knight Riders’ decision to spend INR 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer looked baffling in the mega auction. The left-hand batter has the ability, but he is nowhere near the price he went for. IPL 2025 was a harsh reminder to both the franchise and the player. 

Venkatesh failed to make an impact, with only 142 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 139. His only two good knocks in the season were a 29-ball 60 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and a 29-ball 45 against Lucknow Super Giants. 

KKR would be wise to release him and look to re-buy him at a cheaper price. 

Anrich Nortje 

Anrich Nortje was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 6.50 crore. But they haven’t shown much faith in him despite him being fit. The South African speedster has played only one match in IPL 2025, in which he picked one wicket for 23 off three overs. 

Considering the lack of trust, we can assume KKR might release him ahead of the next auction. 

ALSO READ: 

Spencer Johnson 

Spencer Johnson fetched INR 2.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and had high expectations. KKR rightfully preferred him ahead of Nortje in the early phase of the tournament, but the Aussie pacer had a horrendous outing. 

Johnson played four games in the tournament, picking only one wicket while conceding runs at 11.73. Given how this partnership has turned out, we can expect Johnson to be released. 

Quinton de Kock 

The former South Africa wicket-keeper was the preferred choice for KKR at the beginning of IPL 2025. Quinton de Kock was given seven games at the top but could not make an impact, barring one game. He scored 143 runs across those games at a strike rate of 137. 

De Kock hit a superb 97 not out off 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals, but only 46 runs from the other six innings. Taking all factors into account, KKR are likely to release the 32-year-old batter. 

Moeen Ali 

Following the failures of their overseas pacers, Kolkata Knight Riders tweaked their combination and used Moeen Ali more. The off-spin all-rounder played six games, picking six wickets at an economy of 8.50. With the bat, he managed only five runs in 14 deliveries. 

It’s not a great use of their overseas spot in the playing XI. KKR will need to bring a different set of players in the next season. So expect Moeen to be one of the players to be released. 

