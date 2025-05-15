News
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR in Major Trouble! Two Big Overseas Stars Ruled Out of IPL 2025 After Contracting Virus

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced a major setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) restart. It is now understood that two of their big overseas stars – Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell have contracted some virus and would not be travelling back to India, according to Cricbuzz journalist.

Powell is currently undergoing a procedure while Moeen and his family is reportedly unwell.

KKR will play the first match when IPL 2025 restarts on May 17 after a one-week suspension due to India-Pakistan war. The three-time IPL winners will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy.

Previously, KKR’s veteran West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine along with mentor Dwayne Bravo had landed in India yesterday. Both Narine and Russell will be available for the franchise for the remainder of the season.

ALSO READ:

Can KKR qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Speaking of KKR’s chances for making a top-four finish, the odds are definitely stacked against them. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side currently stands at the sixth position, with five wins, one draw and six losses, taking their points tally to 11.

They have two more matches in the league phase, against RCB and their final game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 25. For KKR to keep their playoffs hopes alive, they will need to win both their next matches.

With four more points, their tally will be 15. Historically, 16 points have been the cut-off for a playoffs spot. KKR will thus not just have to win all their games but will have leave their fate on other teams and hope for a miracle.

