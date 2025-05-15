News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025 ft. Veteran India Pacer

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

GT formed a good squad at the mega auction but they may let go certain players due to poor performances.

4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have had an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They have played 11 matches, winning eight and losing just three. One more win will secure their spot in the playoffs, and two wins could help them finish in the top two.

Despite concerns over the lack of specialist batters beyond their top three, the team has performed well. Their top-order batters have carried the scoring responsibility, and the bowling unit has been one of the best this season. It seems like GT did a good job rebuilding their squad during the mega auction. However, not all signings have worked out.

Here, we take a look at four players the Gujarat Titans might consider releasing after IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has played seven matches this season but managed to take only four wickets. His economy rate has also been on the higher side at 11.18.

At 36 years of age, and with his current form, GT might consider releasing him ahead of next season. They already have strong pace options like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada, along with backups like Arshad Khan and Gerald Coetzee. Releasing Ishant and bringing in a younger Indian fast bowler could help the Gujarat Titans for the next season.

Karim Janat

Karim Janat was bought by the Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He has played only one match this season, where he had a forgettable outing. In that game, he bowled just one over and conceded 30 runs, with 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing him all over the park.

GT had brought him in as a backup option, but the move hasn’t worked out. Since he was not a high-cost signing, the team might consider releasing him ahead of the next season and look for a more reliable backup all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav, 35 years old, was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the mega auction for INR 75 lakh. However, he has not played any matches for the team so far. With players like Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Washington Sundar ahead of him, it is very hard for Jayant to secure a spot in the playing XI.

Because of this, the Gujarat Titans might decide to release him before the next season. It looks unlikely that he will get many chances to play, given the strong competition in the team.

Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya was picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He has also played only one match this season, where he took one wicket but did not get any other opportunity after that.

Gujarat Titans’ strong pace-bowling roster has made it difficult for Khejroliya to get a chance in the playing XI. Since he hasn’t made much impact, GT may decide to release him before the next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujaart Titans
IPL 2025
Ishant Sharma
Jayant Yadav
Karim Janat
Kulwant Khejroliya
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

KKR in Major Trouble! Two Big Overseas Stars Ruled Out of IPL 2025 After Contracting Virus

5:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran & Jamie Overton are not rejoning CSK squad

CSK Hit by Overseas Absences for IPL 2025 Resumption, No Replacements Planned

CSK are out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
5:10 pm
Disha Asrani
CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs

CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs

Eight South African players who are part of the WTC final squad will return home by May 27.
5:26 pm
Sagar Paul
Mohammad Kaif Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

‘Problems Have Increased’: Former India Batter Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

They are still in contention for IPL 2025 playoffs.
4:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Overseas Duo Set To Miss First Game After IPL 2025 Resumption; Set To Rejoin Later

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.