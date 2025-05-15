4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025 ft. Veteran India Pacer

GT formed a good squad at the mega auction but they may let go certain players due to poor performances.

Gujarat Titans have had an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They have played 11 matches, winning eight and losing just three. One more win will secure their spot in the playoffs, and two wins could help them finish in the top two.

Despite concerns over the lack of specialist batters beyond their top three, the team has performed well. Their top-order batters have carried the scoring responsibility, and the bowling unit has been one of the best this season. It seems like GT did a good job rebuilding their squad during the mega auction. However, not all signings have worked out.

Here, we take a look at four players the Gujarat Titans might consider releasing after IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has played seven matches this season but managed to take only four wickets. His economy rate has also been on the higher side at 11.18.

At 36 years of age, and with his current form, GT might consider releasing him ahead of next season. They already have strong pace options like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada, along with backups like Arshad Khan and Gerald Coetzee. Releasing Ishant and bringing in a younger Indian fast bowler could help the Gujarat Titans for the next season.

Karim Janat

Karim Janat was bought by the Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He has played only one match this season, where he had a forgettable outing. In that game, he bowled just one over and conceded 30 runs, with 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing him all over the park.

GT had brought him in as a backup option, but the move hasn’t worked out. Since he was not a high-cost signing, the team might consider releasing him ahead of the next season and look for a more reliable backup all-rounder.



Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav, 35 years old, was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the mega auction for INR 75 lakh. However, he has not played any matches for the team so far. With players like Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Washington Sundar ahead of him, it is very hard for Jayant to secure a spot in the playing XI.

Because of this, the Gujarat Titans might decide to release him before the next season. It looks unlikely that he will get many chances to play, given the strong competition in the team.

Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya was picked by the Gujarat Titans for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He has also played only one match this season, where he took one wicket but did not get any other opportunity after that.

Gujarat Titans’ strong pace-bowling roster has made it difficult for Khejroliya to get a chance in the playing XI. Since he hasn’t made much impact, GT may decide to release him before the next season.

