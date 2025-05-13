What Prasidh Krishna’s Improved IPL Returns Mean for Indian Cricket

Krishna has 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 runs apiece in 11 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Potential-wise, Prasidh Krishna has always been highly rated, but his inconsistency has held him back all these years. Finally, he has realised his true strength and bowled according to expectations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He has been the best bowler this season and is currently the leading wicket-taker. Krishna has 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 runs apiece in 11 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

He has bowled shorter-length deliveries at varied paces and fully used his height. He has hit the deck hard while bowling pace-on, but has been prudent enough to mix them with off-pace ones to remain unpredictable.

This season has finally unleashed his true worth, and Krishna has bowled like he was supposed to right from the start. Few batters have handled him well; others have succumbed to his immaculate lines, varied pace, and additional bounce.

Prasidh Krishna’s surge – a massive boost for India

Prasidh Krishna’s talent is too good to ignore, and no wonder he mostly remains around India’s squads across formats. While he has been inconsistent, this version of Krishna can do wonders for India.

IPL performances always play a role in the team selections, and Krishna has made selectors notice him with the ball this season. More than the wickets, the selectors pay attention to skill sets, and the GT pacer has shown encouraging skills with the ball.

Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna has played three Tests, snaring eight wickets at 29.62 runs apiece. Given his natural attributes, Krishna can be India’s big weapon, especially in away Tests.

He has the pace and can generate extra bounce, which is always a threat for batters on any surface. Mohammed Shami’s Test future is uncertain, Mohammed Siraj has blown hot and cold, and Jasprit Bumrah needs rest regularly to manage his workload.

Other speedsters are still finding their feet, and the team is in a transitional phase. They need players like Krishna to step up and establish their spot in the team.

This is a golden opportunity for Krishna to showcase his true worth with the red ball by performing to his true potential and taking the main responsibility. Krishna ranks highest in expertise and skills among all pacers vying for a spot in the XI.

ODI Cricket

Prasidh Krishna can be a game-changer in the ODI format. Again, Mohammed Shami’s future is uncertain, and the team is preparing for the World Cup 2027.

That edition will be played in South Africa, where pace and bounce rule the proceedings. That automatically increases Krishna’s value as a middle-over enforcer.

This IPL season has shown how good he can be while bowling non-fuller lengths, and his worth surges if the decks assist his craft. He will get extra bounce and can bowl rising deliveries in the middle.

He has done this role in patches for India in ODIs and can become permanent if Shami remains underwhelming. His skills are too tempting to ignore for the conditions in the Rainbow Nation.

T20I Format

India might have become a batting beast in the T20I format, but they still have a few holes in the bowling department. While the spin department is formidable, the spots are still open in the pace section.

Even if Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are available, India would ideally want more speedsters, even as a backup. That’s where Krishna can come into the fold.

Krishna’s resurgence started from the T20 format, and there’s no reason why he can’t replicate the same in India colours.

The value of high-end pace bowling on Indian pitches has been palpable in every IPL season, and the case will remain the same in the T20 World Cup next year. India doesn’t have many options for this role, and Krishna has certainly boosted his selection chances after a fabulous IPL 2025.

