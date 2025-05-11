News
4 India Players Who Boosted T20 World Cup 2026 Chances With Spectacular IPL 2025 ft. Gujarat Titans Star Shubman Gill
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 India Players Who Boosted T20 World Cup 2026 Chances With Spectacular IPL 2025 ft. Gujarat Titans Star

Some of them have performed exceptionally well with either the bat or ball and have been outstanding this season.

4 India Players Who Boosted T20 World Cup 2026 Chances With Spectacular IPL 2025 ft. Gujarat Titans Star Shubman Gill

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is coming to its last phase, and the season has been filled with thrilling performances. Most players, both seasoned or uncapped, have performed exceptionally well with either the bat or ball and have been outstanding this season.

The T20 World Cup is next year and some of the players must have boosted their chances of making the squad with their performances this season. Here’s a look at some of them.

4 India Players Who Boosted T20 World Cup 2026 Chances With Spectacular IPL 2025

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, is having a great IPL 2025 season. He has done well both as a batter and a leader. So far, he has scored 508 runs in 11 matches with an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 152.55, including five half-centuries. Gujarat Titans have won eight out of their 11 matches, and Gill’s captaincy has also been very impressive.

There are many players competing for the opening spot in India’s T20 team, but Shubman Gill has looked the best opening batter this season. He was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2024, yet his good form in IPL 2025 is creating a strong case for his inclusion in the 2026 World Cup. With the manner in which he is captaining the Gujarat Titans team, he might even be a top contender for the vice-captaincy of the national team in the T20 World Cup.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh is enjoying a wonderful season with the bat. He always possessed the talent, and this season he is finally living up to it. He has made 437 runs in 11 games, making it his best IPL season so far. He is scoring at an average of 39.72 and has a strike rate of 170.03, with four half-centuries to his name.

Among Indian wicketkeeper-batters, Prabhsimran has been the most impressive this season. Others like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma have not performed well and have been below expectations. With his strong form, Prabhsimran has boosted his chances of getting a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

ALSO READ:

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants’ Digvesh Rathi has been one of the surprise performers this season with his strong spin bowling. He has picked up 12 wickets in 11 games so far, with a decent economy rate of 8.09, which is very good given the batting-friendly conditions and the aggressive nature of T20 cricket.

He has clearly outperformed his teammate Ravi Bishnoi, who has not been at his best this season. While it may still be tough for Digvesh to break into the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, his strong performances this season are definitely helping him make a name for himself.

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans has been the best bowler in IPL 2025 so far. He has taken 20 wickets in 11 matches with an excellent economy rate of 7.65. As of now, he holds the Purple Cap. Prasidh has been especially effective in the middle overs and at the death, where his pace and accurate line and length have stood out.

His consistent performance is making a strong case for selection in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. With the way he is bowling this season, it will be hard to ignore him. He has clearly boosted his chances of making it to the national team.

Digvesh Rathi
IPL 2025
Prabhsimran Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill

