Former England Batter Feels IPL 2025 Cannot Be Relocated To One Previous Host Country

The IPL 2025 has been suspended due to escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan

Former England batter Dawid Malan felt that relocating the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 only has limited options in the wake of the suspension due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway after shelling along the Indian border around 100 kms away from the HPCA Stadium. The teams, match officials, broadcasting team and coaching staff have all safely reached Delhi following which foreign players and coaching staff along with their families have started travelling back to their respective countries.

IPL 2025 Suspended Due To India-Pakistan Conflict

In the wake of the one-week suspension and no signs of immediate de-escalation, the suspension might be a little longer with the BCCI to look at neutral venues such as the UAE for the remainder of the tournament.

Malan weighed in on different options for the Board with the five-match Test series against England set to begin in June.

“If it doesn’t happen in India or Sri Lanka in a week’s time like that, I suppose they will start in September. They got a massive Test series coming up against England in a few months’ time, and the IPL has to finish before that or start after that; logistically, it is quite a headache for the organisers,” Malan said in a chat with Al Arabiya.

South Africa Not An Option

Malan, who has played one match for Punjab Kings in 2021, ruled out a relocation to South Africa due to the winter. The 2009 edition of the IPL was played in South Africa due to the general elections in India.

“It’s not the first time it has happened with the IPL, not in terms of severity, that has been going on between the two countries, but COVID hit back in 2020/2021, and they moved the IPL to the UAE midway through,” Malan said.

“There are options they have played in South Africa before. Realistically, if they have to start in a week, they have to do it in India or the UAE. South Africa wouldn’t be an option, considering it will be winter there,” he added.

Even if the league resumes in India, its unlikely all the stars who departed would be back due to the risk involved.