IPL 2025 Could Resume In May With These 3 Venues Shortlisted: Reports

A total of 16 (12 league-stage and 4 playoffs) matches are yet to be played.

The official statement suggested that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would remain suspended only for a week, effective from May 9. A latest development in the story states that the action is likely to resume this month. However, in the wake of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the remaining 16 games of IPL 2025 would be conducted in only three cities.

Which are the 3 venues shortlisted for IPL 2025

The three venues shortlisted by the BCCI to conduct the remainder of the tournament are – M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The three Southern cities are slated to hold the remaining league stage games as well as the four matches from the playoffs, which include the final of IPL 2025. There may be several double-headers to complete the tournament at the earliest.

The reason is that these cities and venues are farther from the tense borders. Further, history suggests that these regions are likely to be safer than areas in Mumbai.

The final decision to continue the tournament is in the hands of the Indian government. However, the organising authorities and franchises fully understand and acknowledge the difficulties of wrapping up the tournament outside of its original schedule, venues, and other resources.

Overseas players – another challenge

Another challenge that the franchises will have to face is the availability of overseas players amid a terrifying environment. Following the announcement of the suspension, teams quickly began to disperse. Most overseas players are expected to have departed India by Saturday.

Though the teams and fans are optimistic about their return flights, the international schedule tells another story. With the IPL final to be concluded on May 25, previously, the Australian and South African players were to gather in England for the World Test Championship Final starting on June 11 at Lord’s. Several other bilateral series would be in action if the IPL is delayed any further from the end of this month.

By May 8, 57 matches had been completed. Match No. 58 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala was halted after 10.1 overs. The IPL is yet to decide whether the match will be replayed.

A total of 12 league matches are still to be played, followed by the four playoff games. Initially, Hyderabad was scheduled to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. Kolkata was set to stage Qualifier 2 and the final.

