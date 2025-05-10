News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IPL 2025 can be moved to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL 2025 Could Resume In May With These 3 Venues Shortlisted: Reports

A total of 16 (12 league-stage and 4 playoffs) matches are yet to be played.

IPL 2025 can be moved to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

The official statement suggested that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would remain suspended only for a week, effective from May 9. A latest development in the story states that the action is likely to resume this month. However, in the wake of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the remaining 16 games of IPL 2025 would be conducted in only three cities.

Which are the 3 venues shortlisted for IPL 2025

The three venues shortlisted by the BCCI to conduct the remainder of the tournament are – M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The three Southern cities are slated to hold the remaining league stage games as well as the four matches from the playoffs, which include the final of IPL 2025. There may be several double-headers to complete the tournament at the earliest.

The reason is that these cities and venues are farther from the tense borders. Further, history suggests that these regions are likely to be safer than areas in Mumbai.

The final decision to continue the tournament is in the hands of the Indian government. However, the organising authorities and franchises fully understand and acknowledge the difficulties of wrapping up the tournament outside of its original schedule, venues, and other resources.

ALSO READ:

Overseas players – another challenge

Another challenge that the franchises will have to face is the availability of overseas players amid a terrifying environment. Following the announcement of the suspension, teams quickly began to disperse. Most overseas players are expected to have departed India by Saturday.

Though the teams and fans are optimistic about their return flights, the international schedule tells another story. With the IPL final to be concluded on May 25, previously, the Australian and South African players were to gather in England for the World Test Championship Final starting on June 11 at Lord’s. Several other bilateral series would be in action if the IPL is delayed any further from the end of this month.

By May 8, 57 matches had been completed. Match No. 58 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala was halted after 10.1 overs. The IPL is yet to decide whether the match will be replayed.

A total of 12 league matches are still to be played, followed by the four playoff games. Initially, Hyderabad was scheduled to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. Kolkata was set to stage Qualifier 2 and the final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

LSG Star David Miller Among 1st To Leave India After IPL 2025 Suspended

LSG Star Among 1st To Leave India After IPL 2025 Suspended

Although the IPL is suspended for just a week, it may be delayed further if the situation doesn’t get better.
2:23 pm
Sagar Paul
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Picks Priyansh Arya as the Emerging Talent of IPL 2025

Not Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Former India Captain Picks THIS Player as the Emerging Talent of IPL 2025

He has scored 417 runs in 12 matches of this season so far.
11:53 am
Sreejita Sen
Former India Captain Confident IPL 2025 Will Be Completed After One-Week Suspension

‘BCCI Is Efficient’: Former India Captain Confident IPL 2025 Will Be Completed After One-Week Suspension

He added that since it’s only a week-long break, the league can be extended by a few days if needed.
9:47 am
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Game Set To Be Replayed After One-Week Suspension Due to India-Pakistan Conflict

It was confirmed on Friday that the BCCI had suspended IPL 2025 for a week.
11:14 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] BCCI Arranges Special Vande Bharat Train To Transport PBKS, Delhi Capitals Players and Staff From Dharamshala to Delhi After IPL 2025 Suspension

The video was posted by the IPL on their social media channels.
11:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England and wales cricket board ECB IPL 2025

ECB Makes Offer to BCCI To Host Remaining Games of IPL 2025 in England Amid India-Pakistan Political Tensions: Report

IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week due to India-Pakistan political tensions.
9:34 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.