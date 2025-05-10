BCCI To Use ‘Highly Influential Figure’ To Persuade Virat Kohli To Reconsider Test Retirement Decision: Reports

This meeting could happen before the Test squad is picked, which is expected around May 23.

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this week, reports now say that Virat Kohli also wants to retire from the format.

BCCI Plans to Speak With Kohli Over Test Retirement Call

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI is planning to have a discussion with Virat Kohli about his reported decision to step away from Test cricket. One of the most respected names in Indian cricket is likely to speak with Kohli in hopes of convincing him to continue playing the longest format.

This meeting could happen before the Test squad is picked, which is expected around May 23. While the venue for the selection meeting is not confirmed yet, the BCCI is also preparing for a press conference to name India’s new Test captain. The India A squad for the England tour will also be announced soon.

Is Kohli Set to End His Glorious Test Career?

At first, many thought Kohli just didn’t want to play the upcoming England series. But now, it seems he may be seriously thinking about leaving Test cricket altogether. This comes as a surprise to many, since Kohli has always been known as one of the biggest supporters of the format. Experts have often praised him for keeping Test cricket alive during a time when shorter formats are taking over.

If he does decide to walk away, it would mark the end of a remarkable journey. Kohli has played 123 Test matches so far, scoring 9230 runs at an average of nearly 47. He also led India in 68 of those matches.

However, things haven’t been great for him in red-ball cricket recently. His unbeaten hundred in Perth last November was his first Test century since July 2023, when he scored against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

