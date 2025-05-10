News
BCCI Official Requested Virat Kohli to Re-think His Decision, Who is Reportedly Considering His Test Retirement
news

Take Some Time Before the Final Call: BCCI Official Requested Virat Kohli, Who is Reportedly Considering His Test Retirement

He retired from T20I format in June 2024.

BCCI Official Requested Virat Kohli to Re-think His Decision, Who is Reportedly Considering His Test Retirement

Just a few days after India skipper Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement, former India captain Virat Kohli has also considered hanging up his boots in the red-ball format. Reportedly, he has contacted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is considering calling it a day in Test cricket.

BCCI Officials Requested Kohli to Reconsider His Decision

According to BCCI sources, Kohli had recently expressed his desire to retire from the longest format of the game. However, the BCCI does not want the stalwart to step away immediately, especially keeping in mind the upcoming five-match Test tour in England and the Australia tour later this year.

One of the BCCI officials has revealed that they are urging Kohli to rethink his final move. He also mentioned how the 36-year-old is still fit enough to continue in the format while speaking about his enthusiasm, which charges up the whole squad in every tour.

“He’s still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team. We’ve requested him to take some time before making a final call,” stated the official.

However, Kohli is yet to release any official statement on this matter.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli in Tests

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest players of this era, has featured in 123 Test matches so far and has notched up a mammoth 9,230 runs with 30 centuries. Barring three, 27 of his 30 tons have come while captaining the nation in Tests. He also holds the record for the most double centuries in Test cricket for India, with seven double centuries to his name.

Moreover, he is the only batter to notch up four double-centuries in four consecutive series. He achieved this unique feat in the series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, and Bangladesh in 2016-17.

Furthermore, the Delhi player took India to unprecedented heights while leading the team in whites. He is the fourth most successful captain in the history of Test cricket, with 40 wins in 68 matches. He is only behind the greats like Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh. Kohli also has a 100% win record in the 11-Test series at home.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
India
India Test Tour of England
Virat Kohli

