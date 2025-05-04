News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
andre russell kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025 kkr vs rr dre-russ
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

‘Still feeling like 27’ – Andre Russell Opens Up On Being Questioned About Age and Fitness After Scoring Unbeaten Fifty Against Rajasthan Royals

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Andre Russell has scored 129 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 161

andre russell kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025 kkr vs rr dre-russ

Kolkata Knight Riders’ great Andre Russell said he feels as young as 27 when asked about turning 37 and reaching the fag end of his illustrious career. While Russell’s contemporaries like Mumbai Indian’s batting coach Kieron Pollard had called time on their playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the KKR man stayed with his playing career and is still hitting the big sixes.

The West Indies legend slammed a brutal 57 not out off 25 balls on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals as he propelled KKR to a fighting total of 206/4 in 20 overs. 

Andre Russell Steps Up For KKR

It was the Jamaican’s first fifty of the season but came at a crucial time when KKR needed a win and stay alive in the playoffs race. On a pitch that heavily favoured batters, Russell smashed six sixes and four boundaries. The significant thing about the knock is that all of his boundaries came in the last five overs of the innings.

During the innings break, when asked about how he feels having turned 37 just this week, Russell replied:

“I think age is just a number still feeling like 27, happy with the performance tonight. Once we bowl smart tonight and execute our areas, I think it will be enough,” he said.

Cautions Against Rajasthan Royals’ Spin Duo

Russell started off slow, being cautious against Sri Lankan spin duo Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, but the shackles were off after playing eight balls.

ALSO READ:

“I was worried when I looked at the scoreboard, I was 2 off 8 deliveries, I never worry about dot balls but I realised the wicket was gripping, I didn’t want to take risk against Theekshana at the start so when he came back to bowl, I took him on. Spinners were on, my strong point is to get away the spinners as much as possible, they were bowling in good areas, Hasaranga was also bowling well, so I didn’t want to take them early on,” he added.

In reply to KKR’s big score, Rajasthan Royals’ top order collapsed in a heap as spinners Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali reduced them to 71/5.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Andre Russell
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh

Related posts

'He Has Technical Flaws': Delhi Capitals Mentor's Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

‘He Has Technical Flaws’: Delhi Capitals Mentor’s Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

BCCI has banned him from participating in the IPL till 2027.
7:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
ravi bishnoi ipl 2025 lsg lucknow super giants

Is Ravi Bishnoi Playing In PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

The legspinner has claimed nine wickets from 10 games this season
8:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Has Marcus Stoinis Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against LSG?

Marcus Stoinis returns to the Punjab Kings playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:54 pm
Vishnu PN
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

7:35 pm
CX Staff Writer

Riyan Parag’s 2-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitting 6 Consecutive Sixes in an Over Against KKR in IPL 2025

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome
7:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'If the Brain is Still Ticking': Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni's Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

‘If the Brain is Still Ticking’: Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni’s Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lost the match narrowly by two runs.
6:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.