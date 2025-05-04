News
PBKS vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

PBKS vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams would prefer to keep their combination unchanged and maintain consistency.

PBKS vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings are coming off a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Out of their 10 games so far, they have won six, lost three, and one match ended without a result.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, faced a 54-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last match. They have played 10 games too, with five wins and five losses.

PBKS vs LSG Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven in this match, as they would prefer to keep their combination unchanged and maintain consistency.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

With Lockie Ferguson already out and Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury, PBKS have no new injury worries. They are likely to go with the same playing eleven in this match.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey

ALSO READ: PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer
  • Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen
  • Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs LSG

Lucknow Super Kings Playing 11

Mayank Yadav returned to the playing eleven in the last match for LSG, and with no major changes expected, they might continue with the same team for this game.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Impact Players: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh

ALSO READ: PBKS vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, David Miller (likely impact player), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad
  • Lower-order: Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
PBKS vs LSG
Punjab Kings

