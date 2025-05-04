‘If the Brain is Still Ticking’: Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni’s Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lost the match narrowly by two runs.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain Adam Gilchrist has taken a dig at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni’s leadership in their clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night. He has criticised the call to go with pacer Khaleel Ahmad in the penultimate over, who had already conceded 32 runs in his previous two overs.

“Tactically, I don’t know if a huge difference could have been made. Given going back to Khaleel was risky at the back end because he had gone for somewhat 32 runs in the first two overs,” he stated in a Cricbuzz show.

Adam Gilchrist on Dhoni’s captaincy

Former IPL-winning captain of the Deccan Chargers (now defunct) opined that he could have brought Anshul Kamboj instead of Khaleel. The 24-year-old had conceded 25 runs in his three overs at an economy rate of 8.33.

“Maybe he could have gone to Kamboj. Given where Noor finished, Jadeja with an extra over of spin is what he could have gone with. It’s such a mixed bag,” said the former wicketkeeper-batter.

However, Khaleel conceded 33 runs against Romario Shepherd in that over, which included four sixes and two boundaries. He completed his three-over spell by giving away 65 runs at an economy of 21.66.

Moreover, the southpaw also expressed his doubts over Dhoni’s efficiency as the legendary skipper has almost reached the end of his career.

“MS is never animated or shows any visible signs that he is upset. I just wonder if the energy is still being generated for him internally. Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely as it always has, as he edges closer and closer to the end,” added Gilchrist.

CSK in IPL 2025

With a narrow 2-run loss against RCB, the Men in Yellow continued their woeful season in this IPL 2025. Youngster Ayush Mhatre’s blazing 94 runs off 48 balls ended up in a losing cause. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube failed to finish off the match in front of an excellent display from RCB pacer Yash Dayal.

With only two victories in 11 matches so far, CSK continues to be placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium on May 7.

