Ayush Mhatre Earns Praise From Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Stephen Fleming After Stunning 94 vs RCB in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Ayush Mhatre Earns Praise From Mumbai Indians Star and CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming After Stunning 94 vs RCB in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His 94-run knock came at a strike rate of 195.83 and included nine fours and five sixes.

Ayush Mhatre Earns Praise From Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Stephen Fleming After Stunning 94 vs RCB in IPL 2025

Ayush Mhatre of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played a brilliant knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and showed that he could be a rising star in T20 cricket, earning praise from Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. At just 17 years old, Mhatre already looks like a complete T20 batter. He plays stylish shots all around the ground and has the power needed in modern day cricket.

Mhatre Becomes Third Youngest IPL Player to Score a Fifty

On Saturday, he took his game to another level by scoring 94 runs off just 48 balls against RCB. With that innings, he became the third-youngest player to hit a fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Even though CSK didn’t win the match, his performance stood out and showed that the team has a bright talent for the future. In a season where not much has gone right for CSK, Mhatre has been one of the few positives.

He came into the side as a replacement for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out early in the season due to an elbow injury. Mhatre made his IPL debut in the match against Mumbai Indians, where he scored 32 runs off 15 balls. In the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 30 off 19 balls. His 94-run knock came at a strike rate of 195.83 and included nine fours and five sixes.

Even though he has only been part of the CSK squad for about a month, Mhatre has settled in well and made a strong impact despite his young age.

Suryakumar Yadav Calls Mhatre the Future After Brilliant Innings

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav posted a tweet on X praising Ayush Mhatre’s innings. He said it was full of intent, bravery, and fire, and called Mhatre the future while telling everyone to remember his name. They have played together for Mumbai in domestic cricket, so Surya knows how talented Mhatre is.

ALSO READ:

Fleming Impressed by Mhatre’s Calm and Aggressive Approach

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming praised Ayush Mhatre after their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He said Mhatre has natural talent, good hand and eye coordination, a smooth batting style, and plays with aggression, all the things you look for in a modern day T20 player. What impressed him the most was Mhatre’s calm attitude and how well he performed not just in practice but also on the big stage.

Fleming also said that having a lot of shots is one thing, but being able to stick to a plan and perform in front of some of the best players in the world is what really stood out.

“He’s got talent. He’s got hand-eye coordination. He’s got a beautiful, silky swing. He’s aggressive. Everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player,” Fleming said about Mhatre at the press conference after CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday night. “But, to me, it’s the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. That’s what I’m most impressed with.

“It’s one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire.”

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Stephen Fleming
Suryakumar Yadav

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have a more consistent batting unit, so they should win the contest.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 53 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:36 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

10:59 am
CX Staff Writer
Romario Shepherd Credits Key Guidance From Dinesh Karthik for 14-Ball 53 As RCB Edge CSK in IPL 2025 Thriller

Romario Shepherd Credits Key Guidance From Former RCB Player for 14-Ball 53* As RCB Edge CSK in IPL 2025 Thriller

Shepherd stayed unbeaten on 53 from just 14 balls, hitting the second-fastest fifty in IPL history.
10:30 am
Sagar Paul
MS Dhoni Matheesha Pathirana RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Handpicks CSK Pacer For Criticism After Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Saturday.
6:50 am
Vishnu PN
longest six in ipl 2025 ravindra jadeja 109 m rcb vs csk ipl 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Hits 109m Monster: Longest Six in IPL 2025 Comes During RCB vs CSK Thriller

12:44 am
CX Staff Writer
Dewald Brevis DRS Chennai Super Kings RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

CSK Denied DRS Call For Dewald Brevis, Loses Wicket After Timer Runs Out vs RCB in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi.
11:55 pm
Vishnu PN
