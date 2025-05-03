Ravindra Jadeja Hits 109m Monster: Longest Six in IPL 2025 Comes During RCB vs CSK Thriller

The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a jaw-dropping moment in the IPL 2025 season when Ravindra Jadeja launched the longest six in IPL 2025 — a massive 109 metres — during a high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Jadeja’s 109m Six Shatters Longest Six in IPL 2025 Record

Batting in the 17th over of a tense run chase, Jadeja picked up a full toss from Lungi Ngidi and sent it soaring over square leg for a 109-metre maximum. This monstrous strike not only brought the crowd to its feet but also set the record for the longest six in IPL 2025, overtaking Heinrich Klaasen’s 107m effort earlier in the tournament.

It was a moment of sheer timing and raw power, perfectly summing up Jadeja’s finishing prowess. His six has now become the benchmark for distance-hitters this season.

Longest Six in IPL 2025

Rank Batter Team Distance Match 1 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 109m RCB vs CSK 2 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 107m SRH vs MI 3 Andre Russell KKR 106m DC vs KKR = Abhishek Sharma SRH 106m SRH vs PBKS 4 Phil Salt RCB 105m RCB vs GT = Travis Head SRH 105m SRH vs RR

This updated list highlights how Jadeja’s six now tops the longest six in IPL 2025 rankings, with multiple big hitters from across franchises trying to chase down his record.

RCB Edge CSK to Nearly Qualify for Playoffs

Jadeja’s blistering knock nearly pulled CSK to a stunning win against RCB. Partnering with Mhatre, he launched a fierce assault in the final overs. But despite his brilliance, CSK fell short by 2 runs in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling matches of the season. RCB have almost booked their qualification with the win with them rising to 16 points and is now at the top of the table.

Still, the biggest talking point remained his longest six in IPL 2025, which not only broke records but also underlined his value as a power-hitter under pressure.

With power-hitters like Russell, Klaasen, Head, and Salt still featuring in crucial fixtures, the race for the longest six in IPL 2025 is not over. But Jadeja has certainly raised the bar with his 109m monster.

For now, Ravindra Jadeja proudly holds the title of hitting the longest six in the season, and it’s going to take something extraordinary to knock him off that perch.

