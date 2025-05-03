News
longest six in ipl 2025 ravindra jadeja 109 m rcb vs csk ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Hits 109m Monster: Longest Six in IPL 2025 Comes During RCB vs CSK Thriller

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
longest six in ipl 2025 ravindra jadeja 109 m rcb vs csk ipl 2025

The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a jaw-dropping moment in the IPL 2025 season when Ravindra Jadeja launched the longest six in IPL 2025 — a massive 109 metres — during a high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Jadeja’s 109m Six Shatters Longest Six in IPL 2025 Record

Batting in the 17th over of a tense run chase, Jadeja picked up a full toss from Lungi Ngidi and sent it soaring over square leg for a 109-metre maximum. This monstrous strike not only brought the crowd to its feet but also set the record for the longest six in IPL 2025, overtaking Heinrich Klaasen’s 107m effort earlier in the tournament.

It was a moment of sheer timing and raw power, perfectly summing up Jadeja’s finishing prowess. His six has now become the benchmark for distance-hitters this season.

Longest Six in IPL 2025

RankBatterTeamDistanceMatch
1Ravindra JadejaCSK109mRCB vs CSK
2Heinrich KlaasenSRH107mSRH vs MI
3Andre RussellKKR106mDC vs KKR
=Abhishek SharmaSRH106mSRH vs PBKS
4Phil SaltRCB105mRCB vs GT
=Travis HeadSRH105mSRH vs RR

This updated list highlights how Jadeja’s six now tops the longest six in IPL 2025 rankings, with multiple big hitters from across franchises trying to chase down his record.

ALSO READ:

RCB Edge CSK to Nearly Qualify for Playoffs

Jadeja’s blistering knock nearly pulled CSK to a stunning win against RCB. Partnering with Mhatre, he launched a fierce assault in the final overs. But despite his brilliance, CSK fell short by 2 runs in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling matches of the season. RCB have almost booked their qualification with the win with them rising to 16 points and is now at the top of the table.

Still, the biggest talking point remained his longest six in IPL 2025, which not only broke records but also underlined his value as a power-hitter under pressure.

With power-hitters like Russell, Klaasen, Head, and Salt still featuring in crucial fixtures, the race for the longest six in IPL 2025 is not over. But Jadeja has certainly raised the bar with his 109m monster.

For now, Ravindra Jadeja proudly holds the title of hitting the longest six in the season, and it’s going to take something extraordinary to knock him off that perch.

