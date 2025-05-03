CSK Team sheet Reveals 22-Year-Old Wicketkeeper Was in Playing XI vs RCB Before Being Replaced by Deepak Hooda in IPL 2025 Clash

A screenshot of the CSK team sheet doing rounds on the social media reveals revealed the truth.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a last-minute replacement to their playing XI for the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

A screenshot of the CSK team sheet doing rounds on the social media reveals that 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi, who was acquired by the five-time winners for INR 55 lakhs at the auction was supposed to make his debut.

However, the CSK management in the final minutes omitted Bedi and opted to go with Deepak Hooda instead.

This season, CSK team has faced difficulties in finding a right combination, frequently chopping and changing their roster. The team has also come under scrutiny for overlooking young talents such as Vanshi Bedi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, drawing criticism for their reluctance to give these young guns opportunities.

RCB make a strong start against CSK as playoffs battle intensify

Speaking about the RCB vs CSK match, the home side made a fiery start after openers Virat Kohli (62 off 33) and Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) powered a 97-run opening stand.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 152 for 3 in 16.2 overs with Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar currently batting in the middle.

Notably, the Chennai outfit are out of the playoffs race but can play spoilsport to RCB’s ambitions. The Rajat Patidar-led side on the other hand are placed third in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins from 10 games and a win tonight will propel them to the top of the standings.

