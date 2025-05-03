RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Proves IPL 2025 Price Worthy With Brilliant Fifty vs CSK

Jacob Bethell lives up to his IPL 2025 price of ₹2.60 crore with a brilliant half-century vs CSK in just his second match for RCB.

Jacob Bethell made his name in style with a scintillating fifty against Chennai Super Kings in RCB’s crucial home match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The young English batter, who was signed for ₹2.60 crore in the IPL 2025 auction by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finally lived up to the billing with a fluent knock at the top of the order.

Jacob Bethell IPL Price Justified

Bethell was one of RCB’s most surprising buys at the 2025 auction. With a base price of ₹1.25 crore, the 21-year-old eventually went for more than double that amount as RCB shelled out ₹2.60 crore to secure his services. The decision raised eyebrows, especially after Bethell’s underwhelming stint with Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2024-25 and a poor outing in the England T20I series in India earlier this year.

But on the big night against CSK, Bethell delivered. Opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli, he scored 55 off 33 balls, stitching a rapid 97-run opening stand that laid the platform for RCB’s aggressive start. Bethell’s timing, intent, and placement were top-notch, and his ability to take on both pace and spin was on full display.

Coming into this game, there were questions about whether Bethell deserved a regular spot in the XI given his patchy form. But the youngster repaid the team management’s faith with an innings full of promise and composure.

RCB will be hoping this is just the start of a strong finish to the season for their ₹2.60 crore buy, especially with the playoffs approaching.

Jacob Bethell a long-term star for RCB

At just 21, Jacob Bethell is shaping up to be a valuable long-term investment for RCB. While he opened the innings alongside Virat Kohli against CSK, Bethell has also proven his versatility by batting in the middle order for England, often being used as a finisher in T20Is.

His ability to adapt to different roles adds depth and flexibility to RCB’s batting line-up. Moreover, Bethell offers a handy left-arm spin option—something that gives RCB additional balance without burning an extra overseas slot. If groomed well, Bethell could be a three-dimensional asset for the franchise across multiple seasons.

Jacob Bethell Profile FAQs

What is Jacob Bethell’s age?

Jacob Bethell is 21 years old. Born on October 23, 2003, the young English all-rounder is considered one of the brightest prospects in white-ball cricket.

What are Jacob Bethell’s career stats?

As of IPL 2025, Jacob Bethell has played over 30 matches in the Vitality Blast, 12 in The Hundred, and a handful of T20Is for England. He averages around 25 with the bat in domestic T20s and strikes at over 135. He also bowls useful left-arm orthodox spin, having picked up wickets consistently in English domestic competitions.

What is Jacob Bethell’s role in RCB?

Jacob Bethell was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹2.60 crore. He has been used as a top-order batter but is flexible enough to play as a finisher, which is how he features for England. He also contributes with the ball as a part-time left-arm spinner, giving RCB a multi-dimensional player.

How has Jacob Bethell performed in IPL 2025?

Jacob Bethell made an instant impact in IPL 2025 with a blistering 55 off 33 balls against CSK, opening the innings with Virat Kohli. Despite not featuring at the start to the season, he has shown flashes of his potential in the last two games and is being seen as a long-term investment by RCB due to his all-round skills and batting flexibility.

