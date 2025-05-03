News
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

‘Any Future Decision…’: Legendary India Batter Shares His Opinion on CSK Skipper MS Dhoni After Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

CSK became the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025.

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has shared his take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after a rough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He believes that the five-time IPL-winning skipper will decide whatever would be best for his franchise.

“Any player makes decisions not so much for himself, but for what is likely to be good for the team. Whatever decision MSD made about playing this season would have been based solely on what’s best for CSK. Any future decision he takes will also depend entirely on what’s good for CSK—not necessarily what’s good for himself,” he stated in an interview with India Today.

However, skipper Dhoni has had a contrasting season with his franchise this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has put up 151 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 148.04.

Gavaskar on their future tasks

The former player advised CSK to conduct strong scouting after this season to make a comeback in IPL 2026.

“First and foremost, they need to get their auction strategy right. I’m not too sure [if] their scouting team is as effective as those of other franchises. That said, scouts shouldn’t rely solely on leagues like the Jharkhand League, UP League, or others like them. Many players who dominate these leagues with big hitting often fail when they face international-quality bowling,” stated Gavaskar.

ALSO READ:

However, he suggested they look for some quality bowlers instead of batsmen. The 75-year-old opined that scalping wickets and restricting batters should be the utmost priority of all the franchises.

“So, if you’re scouting talent, focus more on the bowlers. Strengthening the bowling attack is critical. If your bowlers can restrict the opposition and consistently take wickets, you have a real edge,” he added.

CSK in IPL 2025

The Chennai outfit has had a disastrous season in the IPL 2025. With only two victories in 10 matches, they became the first team to be eliminated this season.

However, the Men in Yellow will look to end their campaign on a high. They are currently head-to-head with the third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

