One major concern for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the availability of Phil Salt, who missed the last game.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Will Phil Salt Play the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While this is not a must-win game, RCB would want Phil Salt to return to the XI as soon as possible.

One major concern for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the availability of Phil Salt, who missed the last game.

After a break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground later today. RCB defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game by six wickets.

They have been in terrific form this season, winning seven of their ten matches and are sitting third on the points table. Under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, RCB have done immensely well, with different players stepping up in various games.

Will Phil Salt play today vs CSK?

One major concern for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the availability of Phil Salt, who missed the last game. He had a fever during the fixture, prompting him to sit out.

Jacob Bethell made his IPL debut as a replacement and opened the innings. During the pre-match press conference, a journalist asked Devdutt Padikkal whether Salt would play in this game, and he stated that he was unsure.

“To be honest, he (Salt) has been in touch with the medical team. I am not really privy to what has gone on in terms of the conversations, but hopefully, he will be back soon.”

While it’s unconfirmed whether he will play, Salt has had enough break between the two games, which must have helped him recover. So, he might be fit enough to play, but the medical team will take a final call.

ALSO READ:

Why is Phil Salt’s availability necessary for RCB?

While this is not a must-win game, RCB would want Phil Salt to return to the XI as soon as possible. He is a vital member of the batting unit who opens the innings and maximises the powerplay.

He has 239 runs at an average of 26.55 and a 168.30 strike rate in nine innings this season. Further, he also has two fifties.

His presence at the top ensures RCB get brisk starts consistently, for Salt is highly skilled against pacers and can whack them all around. In the powerplay in IPL 2025, he has a strike rate of 175.20 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.10.

Jacob Bethell can do the same job, but Salt has been well set in this role. Hence, RCB would want him to return soon.

Likely RCB Playing XI vs CSK

Phil Salt/Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

