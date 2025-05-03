News
RCB Youngster Jacob Bethll Paired With Virat Kohli in Nets, Earns Rave Reviews in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

‘Spent Lots of Time With Him’ – RCB Youngster Paired With Virat Kohli in Nets, Earns Rave Reviews in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Jacob Bethell played his first match of the season for RCB against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

RCB Youngster Jacob Bethll Paired With Virat Kohli in Nets, Earns Rave Reviews in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Camp in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Jacob Bethell, who spent a lot of time with Virat Kohli in the nets, has earned high praise from the team camp during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Jacob Bethell played his first match of the season for RCB against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, and it was not an easy start. He came out to bat with Virat Kohli, who got a big cheer from the crowd, and had to face tough bowlers like Axar Patel and Mitchell Starc. Bethell scored 12 runs, hitting one six and one four off Starc, but got out trying a big shot. Even though he did not score much, he showed signs of his talent and gave a good impression in RCB’s winning performance.

Mo Bobat Sees Bright Future for Jacob Bethell

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, RCB team Director MO Bobat said that most people in England already know that Jacob Bethell is likely to become one of the country’s brightest cricket stars over the next five to ten years, in all formats of the game. He added that getting a player with such potential at a good price, especially in the first year of an auction cycle, is a great move. Bobat also said he would be surprised if Bethell doesn’t become a regular part of RCB’s playing eleven in the coming seasons.

“Everyone in England probably knows that he is going to be one of England’s brightest stars over the next five-to-ten years, across formats. To secure a player at the value we did of that potential in year one of an auction cycle is brilliant. I’ll be amazed if he’s not featuring more regularly [for RCB] over the next few years,” Mo Bobat said.

ALSO READ:

Bethell Earns Praise for His Maturity

MO Bobat praised Jacob Bethell for being mature beyond his age. He said that even though Bethell is just 21, he carries himself like a 30-year-old — calm, professional, and highly focused. Bethell has been making the most of his time in the IPL, especially at RCB, by learning from the senior players around him.

“He’s way beyond his years. He’s 21 years old, but you wouldn’t know it: he may as well be 30. He’s very calm, very professional, and incredibly driven. He’s soaking in everything that the IPL – and RCB – is providing him: there’s some big players here that he is watching, observing, and learning from.”

Kohli and Bethell Paired Up in Nets

One of those senior players is Virat Kohli, who opened the batting with Bethell in the recent match. Bobat shared that Kohli has been great in the practice sessions and very supportive of the younger players. He mentioned that RCB has paired Kohli and Bethell together in the nets quite a few times, and Bethell has spent a lot of time with him.

“Virat’s brilliant around our practice environment, brilliant with the younger lads,” Bobat said. “We’ve paired them up batting together [in the nets] at times too. He’s spent a huge amount of time with him.”

Bethell could miss out on a place in the playing eleven when RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, as Phil Salt is likely to return after recovering from illness and take back the overseas slot.

IPL 2025
Jacob Bethell
Mo Bobat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

