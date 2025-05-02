News
Adam Gilchrist backs RCB to win their maiden IPL title this season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

‘Whenever Virat is Scoring, There’s a Chance’: Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Title in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They are one win away from finalising a spot in the playoffs.

Adam Gilchrist backs RCB to win their maiden IPL title this season

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning skipper Adam Gilchrist has predicted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might win their maiden title this season. He also applauded the consistent batting display by Virat Kohli.

As the Men in Red are eyeing the top two spots of the IPL 2025 points table, the former Australia great has backed them to go all the way to clinch that elusive trophy.

“They’re desperate. Aren’t they? Maybe. The good thing is in this stage of the season, they are at the top end rather than right down at the bottom,” he opined in a recent Cricbuzz show.

Adam Gilchrist Lauds Virat Kohli

Former IPL-winning captain of the Deccan Chargers (now defunct) explained that RCB has a great balance in their squad this season. He believes that they could make it a reality in the IPL 2025, based on the recent performances of their pace unit, all-rounder Krunal Pandya, and the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

“They look well balanced. Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], Krunal Pandya, there’s a bit of experience with Hazlewood and then the batting. We know who is getting the runs at the moment for them. So whenever Virat is scoring, there’s a chance,” stated Gilchrist.

Notably, Kohli has notched up 443 runs in 10 matches of this season at a stunning average of 63.29. He is also placed third in the IPL 2025 highest run-scorers list (Orange Cap), with four matches remaining.

ALSO READ:

RCB in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit has had a brilliant IPL season so far. With six out of six away wins and a comeback win at home, RCB are currently positioned second in the IPL points table.

They just need one more win to finalise their spot in the playoffs. However, Rajat Patidar and Co. will aim to win most of their remaining matches to secure a top-two finish in the league stage. It will provide an extra-match advantage to them in the knockouts.

After registering a 50-run defeat over the Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk earlier this season, both teams will go head-to-head for their reverse fixture. The epic clash will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

Adam Gilchrist
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

