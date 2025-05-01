News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25
news
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Former RCB Teammate Says Virat Kohli Unlikely To Play Red-ball Cricket Before England Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Kohli had featured in one Ranji Trophy match for Delhi in the 2024-25 season

Virat Kohli Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might have returned to domestic cricket with their respective teams after many years out of compulsion by the new BCCI guidelines, but Cheteshwar Pujara feels it is highly unlikely to happen before the Test tour of England in June.

Pujara felt that despite the workload of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the allure of big money makes sense for cricketers to put the league above red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Worrying Red-Ball Form

Kohli and Rohit have the opportunity to play red-ball cricket in England’s County Championship 2025, but with the schedule clashing with the IPL 2025, there was no sign of it. England’s top division competition is set to pause for a month just before the IPL final on May 25.

“With the kind of money IPL has to offer, I do not blame them. The choice and inclination is very obvious when 8-9 crores in IPL for two months is compared with 3-4 crores [for a year] in Test cricket,” Pujara told in a chat with Revsportz.

Pujara, who has been overlooked by the national selectors and the IPL franchises, had previously played for Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Sussex over the past few years.

Even though both Kohli and Rohit have gained form in white-ball cricket with assured knocks in the victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, their red-ball form is still a point of concern for the team before the England Tests.

Rohit was dropped from the final and fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after a string of single-digit scores while Kohli managed just 191 runs from 10 innings.

Pujara Says Youngsters Need First-Class Cricket

Following the defeat, the BCCI had mandated all the players have domestic cricket matches under their belt in order to be eligible for national team selection and central contracts.

ALSO READ:

Kohli managed six runs in his return to Delhi’s Ranji team against Railways, while Rohit was dismissed on 3 and 25 against Jammu and Kashmir in the one match he played for Mumbai.

“It will help the players of the Test squad to be in touch with the game. But one who is playing all three formats would also need to balance it out and find a break in between. So, I don’t know how much domestic cricket players like Virat and Rohit want to play. It’s up to them, but for young players, I genuinely feel domestic cricket would help them in the future when playing Test format,” Pujara said.

India will travel to England for a five-match Test series set to be played from June 22 to August 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cheteshwar Pujara
ENG vs IND
England
India
India tour of England 2025
Rohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Sandeep Sharma Wanindu Hasaranga Rajasthan Royals RR vs MI IPL 2025

Why are Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma Absent From Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma do not feature in Rajasthan Royals playing XI against Mumbai Indians.
7:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Are Rajasthan Royals Wearing an All-Pink Jersey in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Are Rajasthan Royals Wearing an All-Pink Jersey in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

The reason behind this is the "Pink Promise" campaign.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav recalls his match-winning 79* against RCB in IPL 2020

‘It was an Emotional Knock’: Star Mumbai Indians Player Recalls His Match-winning 79* Against RCB in IPL 2020

MI won that match by five wickets.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter so far has amassed just 110 runs at a paltry average of 12.22.
6:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanjay Bangar opined that CSK might release Ashwin and Pathirana before the IPL 2026 player auction

Former RCB Coach Reveals Two Players Whom CSK Might Release After IPL 2025

CSK suffered their fifth successive loss in Chepauk last night.
6:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Is Sanju Samson Playing In RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

Samson suffered a side strain while batting against Delhi Capitals
5:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.