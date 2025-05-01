‘Be Respectful’: England Pacer Says His Teammates Should Stop Saying ‘Dumb Things’ In Media

He also spoke about the criticism surrounding England's training sessions during the recent India tour

England pacer Mark Wood remarked that his countrymen have been a bit non-chalant in their media appearances and said things that shouldn’t have been.

Wood, who is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the Champions Trophy 2025, felt that England players must not say a few things.

Mark Wood Hits Back At ‘Golfing’ Criticism

Recently, England men’s cricket team’s managing director Robert Key had also acknowledged the issue saying that some of the players ‘speak a lot of rubbish a lot of the time.’

“Sometimes we’ve been so… naive, a bit dumb, in the things we say in the press. We’ll say things in the dressing room and that is in the dressing room. It should stay there. Then we come out in the press and we’ll say an off-the-cuff one-liner that maybe a group of lads have been talking about, it’s in the press, then it looks like we’re ‘Billy Big Boots’, above our station,” Wood said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“I don’t particularly like that. We’ve got to be respectful. (But) I’m not kicking off at the other players,” the 35-year-old added.

ALSO READ:

England have also come under heavy fire for their recent debacles as they lost the T20I series against India by 4-1 followed by a 3-0 cleansweep of the ODI series. Then they exited in the group stage of Champions Trophy following which Jos Buttler stepped down as the captain. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen took aim at the players skipping training sessions to play golf.

“One thing that does bother me is this narrative of ‘Golf, golf, golf’, I don’t play golf. I don’t like it. It’s not a game for me. I know the lads enjoy it and that’s their time off. At times, it’s as if the golf is more important, and that is not true at all. We train hard,” Wood said.

No Immediate Return From Injury

Wood has been ruled out for four months due to the knee injury he suffered in the Champions Trophy 2025. Just a month before the tournament, he had returned to bowling at full tilt after recovering from a forearm injury.

Wood doesn’t have high hopes to be ready by the end of June when the five-match Test series against England begins.

“I would hope to try to play a couple of games in July for Durham, then put myself forward for the England stuff, but that’s a long way away to look,” he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.