2026 Women’s T20 World Cup Final Will be Played at Lord’s

Previously, Lord's also hosted the Women's ODI World Cup final in 2017.

The upcoming edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in England. The organisers of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup revealed that the expanded 12-team tournament will feature 33 matches in 24 days.

The tournament will be played across six venues, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval, and Bristol County Ground. The Final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Stadium on July 5.

Notably, Lord’s also hosted the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2017. India fell short in the final hurdle as they lost to the hosts by just nine runs. That edition featured a total of eight teams, and the four match venues were Derby, Leicester, Bristol, and Taunton.

2026 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Eight teams are already set to take part in this ICC championship next year. Six countries, including Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies, have secured their places with the help of their performances in the last edition in 2024.

ALSO READ:

The two next-highest-ranked teams on the ICC Women’s T20I rankings table, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, have also made it to the high-octane tournament. Moreover, the final four participants of the event will be decided through a qualifier next year.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his excitement for this mega ICC event. He also spoke about the upcoming Olympics, which will feature cricket after a long gap of 128 years. It was last played in the 1900 Olympics with just two teams, Great Britain and France.

“As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket’s return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028,” he stated.

New Zealand will enter the tournament as the defending champion. They won the previous 10-team edition in the UAE by registering a 32-run defeat over South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.