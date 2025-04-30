News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Cricket will be played in the T20 format in the Asian Games 2026, but the number of teams hasn’t been decided yet.
news
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Cricket Confirmed To Be Part of the Asian Games 2026

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The confirmation came after an official meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC).

Cricket will be played in the T20 format in the Asian Games 2026, but the number of teams hasn’t been decided yet.

In a massive development, cricket has been approved for the 20th Asian Games in Japan in 2026. The confirmation came after an official meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC).

“The latest development in the compilation of the sports programme came at the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, April 28, when cricket and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) were both formally approved,” says the OCA statement.

Cricket will be played in the T20 format, but the number of teams hasn’t been decided yet; however, a confirmation is expected during this week’s meeting. During the Asian Games 2023, 14 men’s and nine women’s teams participated, and the format was T20 at that time as well.

ALSO READ:

While the venue will be in Aichi prefecture, the exact location has not been decided, and a final call will be made in the meeting. However, it is confirmed that cricket will be one of 41 sports at the Asian Games, with 15,000 athletes and officials from the OCA’s 45 National Olympic Committees will be part of it.

Indian men’s and women’s teams are the defending gold medalists

Indian men’s and women’s teams won the gold medal in the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Indian men’s team were undefeated throughout the competition, but the final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

However, India were awarded the gold medal due to the higher seeds, and they were comfortably the best side in the competition. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy, India defeated Nepal by 23 runs in quarter-final 1 and Bangladesh by nine wickets in semifinal 1.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team were also unbeaten throughout the tournament. Their quarter-final fixture against Malaysia was washed out due to rain, and they advanced to the semifinal due to the higher seeds.

Later, under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy, India defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the semifinal 1 and Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. Both men’s and women’s teams have enormous depth and will again be one of the favourites to win the gold medal in the 20th Asian Games in 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Asian Games 2026
Cricket
India

Related posts

Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sunil Narine has been unbelievably good since his maiden IPL season and is still going strong after so many years.

‘No Way To Tackle’ – When the Greatest Cricketer in IPL History Forced Mumbai Indians To Pull Shutters Down

He has shown no signs of regression and is still among the finest bowlers in the league.
12:20 pm
Darpan Jain
The report confirms that Rohit Sharma, who endured a tough run in the longest format, is also part of that shortlist.

BCCI Shortlists Players for England Tour; Rohit Sharma Likely To Be Selected: Reports

The BCCI has prepared a pool list of 35 players that will be split into the India A and Test teams.
11:13 am
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his sublime strokeplay.

‘Been His Huge Fan’ – DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Praises KKR Star During Mid-Match Interview in IPL 2025

He has been batting beautifully in IPL 2025 and has played several jaw-dropping shots throughout the competition.
9:56 am
Darpan Jain
Kolkata Knight Riders review Axar Patel Delhi Capitals IPL 2025

Why Did KKR Not Lose a Review Despite DRS Call For Edge Off Axar Patel Showing Flatline?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained their review against Delhi Capitals (DC) in dramatic circumstances.
11:28 pm
Vishnu PN
Axar Patel injures bowling hand DC vs KKR IPL 2025 walks off

Axar Patel Walks Off Mid-Match With Hurt Bowling Hand During DC vs KKR in IPL 2025, Captain Changed

9:40 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.