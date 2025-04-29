Vaibhav Suryavanshi, CSK Youngster Set To Make India U19 Tour of England Alongside Senior India Side’s Test Tour

The duo have been impressive in the Under 19 Asia Cup in 2024

India’s Under 19 stars will be part of a crucial preparation tour ahead of the Under 19 World Cup next year as they are set to play five 50-Overs matches and two unofficial Tests against England beginning late June.

According to a report by Times Of India, the series will be played alongside the senior team’s Test series against England beginning on June 22.

Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai’s 17-year-old starlet Ayush Mhatre are likely to be a part of the team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre’s Performances For India U19 Team

The Under 19 World Cup will be played in early January 2026 and will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“The India Under-19 boys will tour England this summer. The team will reach the UK on June 21,” a BCCI told TOI on Tuesday.

India’s Under 19 had previously played three One-Day matches and two red-ball games against Australia Under 19 at home. Suryavanshi was part of the four-day squad led by Soham Patwardhan and scored a 62-ball 104 in the first game.

Suryavanshi and Mhatre were the designated openers for Indian Under 19 in the Under 19 Asia Cup 2024 held in the UAE last year. India finished as the runners-up of that tournament losing to Bangladesh in the final.

Under 19 Asia Cup 2024 And IPL 2025

Mhatre and Suryavanshi finished with identical run tally of 176 runs from five matches and the same average of 44 with strike rates of 135 and 145 respectively.

Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction for INR 1.1 crore and became the youngest player to ever play in the IPL when he opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal against Lucknow Super Giants.

The Bihar youngster smashed 34 off 21 balls and began his IPL career with a massive six against Shardul Thakur. In Monday’s clash against Gujarat Giants, Suryvanshi broke a pile of records with a match-winning 101 off 38 balls which included 11 sixes and seven boundaries.

Mhatre was a sensation for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in his debut domestic season. The 17-year-old scored 441 runs from just six First-Class matches and amassed 458 runs at an average of 65 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The youngster was brought in as a mid-season replacement for injured CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

