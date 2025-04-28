[WATCH] Rahul Dravid Celebrates Wildly To Congratulate Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Record IPL Hundred

Rahul Dravid was overwhelmed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated in wild fashion to congratulate youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday.

Youngest to score a T20 1⃣0⃣0⃣ ✅

Fastest TATA IPL hundred by an Indian ✅

Second-fastest hundred in TATA IPL ✅



Vaibhav Suryavanshi, TAKE. A. BOW 🙇 ✨



Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking night

Aged 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav thus became the youngest-ever to score a century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals had snapped up the teenager for INR 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Vaibhav was eventually dismissed for 101 in the 12th over by Prasidh Krishna. The Bihar youngster slammed seven fours and 11 sixes during his entertaining knock.

The teenager broke several records, including that of becoming the youngest-ever to score a century in the IPL. Vaibhav also became the second-fastest batter to score an IPL century after he reached the milestone in 35 balls. He broke the milestone of former Rajasthan Royals batter Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a 37-ball ton against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter had slammed a 30-ball hundred against the defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

Vaibhav had made his IPL debut in a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on April 19, replacing the injured skipper Sanju Samson. He made a positive impression, scoring 34 runs from 20 balls after coming on as an impact player. He then followed it up with a knock of 16 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru four days ago. But little did anyone expect Vaibhav to enthral fans like he did against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Vaibhav’s century helps RR beat GT

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s century helped Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Monday. The win kept the Royals’ slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs alive.

After the hosts were set a target of 210, Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 166-run partnership for the opening wicket. Vaibhav was dismissed in the 12th over and Nitish Rana also walked back in the 13th over. However, Jaiswal (70*) and skipper Riyan Parag (32*) forged a 41-run stand for the third wicket to take the Royals home with 25 balls to spare.

