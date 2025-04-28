News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rahul Dravid celebration Vaibhav Suryavanshi century RR vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

[WATCH] Rahul Dravid Celebrates Wildly To Congratulate Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Record IPL Hundred

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rahul Dravid was overwhelmed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match.

Rahul Dravid celebration Vaibhav Suryavanshi century RR vs GT IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated in wild fashion to congratulate youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking night

Aged 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav thus became the youngest-ever to score a century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals had snapped up the teenager for INR 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Vaibhav was eventually dismissed for 101 in the 12th over by Prasidh Krishna. The Bihar youngster slammed seven fours and 11 sixes during his entertaining knock.

The teenager broke several records, including that of becoming the youngest-ever to score a century in the IPL. Vaibhav also became the second-fastest batter to score an IPL century after he reached the milestone in 35 balls. He broke the milestone of former Rajasthan Royals batter Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a 37-ball ton against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010.

ALSO READ:

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter had slammed a 30-ball hundred against the defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

Vaibhav had made his IPL debut in a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on April 19, replacing the injured skipper Sanju Samson. He made a positive impression, scoring 34 runs from 20 balls after coming on as an impact player. He then followed it up with a knock of 16 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru four days ago. But little did anyone expect Vaibhav to enthral fans like he did against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Vaibhav’s century helps RR beat GT

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s century helped Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Monday. The win kept the Royals’ slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs alive.

After the hosts were set a target of 210, Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 166-run partnership for the opening wicket. Vaibhav was dismissed in the 12th over and Nitish Rana also walked back in the 13th over. However, Jaiswal (70*) and skipper Riyan Parag (32*) forged a 41-run stand for the third wicket to take the Royals home with 25 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs GT
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation's Spectacle in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar’s India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation’s Spectacle in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.
11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill injured back spasm rr vs gt ipl 2025 (1)

Shubman Gill Injured? Gujarat Titans Skipper Reveals Why He Didn’t Take The Field During Vaibhav Suryavanshi Whirlwind Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Game

11:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Youngster Wins Hearts While Carrying Drinks After Offering Bottles to Crowd During IPL 2025 Match vs DC [WATCH]

RCB Youngster Wins Hearts While Carrying Drinks After Offering Bottles to Crowd During IPL 2025 Match vs DC [WATCH]

He was acquired at his base price of INR 30 lakhs.
10:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest ipl hundred beats former RCB Manish Pandey fastest hris Gayle

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Youngest To Hit IPL Hundred: Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Beats Former RCB Star’s 16-Year Record

10:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli KL Rahul DC vs RCB IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Brutal Words to Virat Kohli After He Mocked Him With ‘This is My Ground’ Celebration After RCB Win in Delhi in IPL 2025

RCB won the match by six wickets.
10:24 pm
Disha Asrani
Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest ipl fifty beats riyan parag sanju samson

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Hit IPL Fifty; Beats Record of Two RR Teammates

10:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.