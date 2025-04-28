News
shubman gill injured back spasm rr vs gt ipl 2025 (1)
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Shubman Gill Injured? Gujarat Titans Skipper Reveals Why He Didn’t Take The Field During Vaibhav Suryavanshi Whirlwind Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Game

CX Staff Writer
shubman gill injured back spasm rr vs gt ipl 2025 (1)

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was absent from the field during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) aggressive run chase in their IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Was Shubman Gill injured? Why was he on the bench with Ishant Sharma coming in as impact player for him?

Gill, who earlier played a captain’s knock with a fine 84 off 50 balls, was substituted out before the start of the second innings with impact player Ishant Sharma coming on. His absence raised eyebrows, especially as Rajasthan Royals raced away in the Powerplay, powered by teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic century.

Why Did Shubman Gill Leave the Field?

Clarifying the situation after the innings, Shubman Gill confirmed that he suffered a back spasm during Gujarat Titans’ innings. The GT team management decided not to risk fielding him, considering the short turnaround before their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 2 in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation: “I had a back spasm and the management felt I shouldn’t risk fielding with just a few days before the next game.”

In Gill’s absence, star spinner Rashid Khan took over as Gujarat Titans’ stand-in captain for the second half of the game. GT also activated an Impact Player swap, bringing in Ishant Sharma for Gill to add another pace option alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill Leads with the Bat Before Back Spasm

Despite the injury setback, Gill played a brilliant innings, anchoring Gujarat Titans to a formidable 209/4 in 20 overs. His innings included five fours and four sixes, with key partnerships of 93 runs with Sai Sudharsan and 74 runs with Jos Buttler.

However, Gill’s absence on the field proved costly as Rajasthan Royals, led by a sensational 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made a blazing start. Suryavanshi smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2025 and eventually went on to become the youngest centurion in IPL history.

IPL 2025
RR vs GT
Shubman Gill

