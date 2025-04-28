Vaibhav Suryavanshi Youngest To Hit IPL Hundred: Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Beats Former RCB Star’s 16-Year Record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shattered a 16-year-old record to become the youngest player ever to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation lit up Jaipur with an unforgettable innings against Gujarat Titans, smashing a magnificent hundred at just 14 years and 32 days of age. He broke the long-standing record previously held by Manish Pandey, who scored his iconic IPL century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 at the age of 19 years and 253 days. Now Vaibhav Suryavanshi holds the record for youngest to make IPL hundred.

Opening the innings in a daunting chase of 210, Suryavanshi played with a composure and flair that belied his age. His century, filled with clean hitting and fearless shot-making, left the Gujarat Titans bowlers stunned and sent the Sawai Mansingh Stadium into a frenzy. Rajasthan Royals raced to 87/0 inside the Powerplay, thanks largely to Suryavanshi’s breathtaking acceleration.

Youngest to score a T20 1⃣0⃣0⃣ ✅

Fastest TATA IPL hundred by an Indian ✅

Second-fastest hundred in TATA IPL ✅



Vaibhav Suryavanshi, TAKE. A. BOW 🙇 ✨



Updates ▶ https://t.co/HvqSuGgTlN#TATAIPL | #RRvGT | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/sn4HjurqR6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2025

📈 Records Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025 Youngest player to score a century in IPL history ( 14y 32d )

) Youngest player to make a T20 hundred ( 14y 32d )

) Fastest Fifty in IPL 2025 ( 17 balls )

) Second Fastest Hundred in IPL ( 35 balls )

) Youngest ever to score a fifty in IPL

Youngest to debut in IPL ( 14y 23d )

) Youngest to hit a six in IPL

Youngest to hit a four in IPL

Youngest to hit a six off first ball in IPL career

Fastest Fifty against Gujarat Titans

Second-Fastest Fifty for Rajasthan Royals

Highest Powerplay total for Rajasthan Royals (87/0 vs GT, Jaipur 2025)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History: Youngest Player to Score IPL Century

This milestone is another stunning addition to Vaibhav’s growing list of records in his breakthrough IPL season. His maiden IPL fifty came off just 17 balls — the fastest in IPL 2025 — and he had already become the youngest player to debut, youngest to hit a six, and youngest to hit a four in the IPL before this landmark century. Now he becomes the youngest player to score IPL century.

He finished on an unbelievable 101 off 38 balls before Prasidh Krishna cleaned him up with a spectacular yorker. Suryavanshi walked off to a rousing applause from the stands. Here’s a list of youngest to make an IPL hundred.

List of Youngest Players to Score IPL Centuries

Rank Player Age at IPL Hundred Team Year 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14y 32d Rajasthan Royals 2025 2 Manish Pandey 19y 253d Royal Challengers Bangalore 2009 3 Rishabh Pant 20y 218d Delhi Daredevils 2018 4 Devdutt Padikkal 20y 289d Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 21y 123d Rajasthan Royals 2023

How Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Hundred Compares to Fastest IPL Hundreds

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s extraordinary century against Gujarat Titans not only made him the youngest player to score an IPL hundred but also placed him among the fastest ever. His blistering century came off just 35 balls, making it the second-fastest hundred in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball hundred in 2013.

Suryavanshi’s breathtaking assault saw him outpace legendary names like Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Travis Head, and Priyansh Arya on the all-time list. His fearless ball-striking and composure at just 14 years of age have left the cricketing world in awe, and firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents to watch in the years to come. Here’s a list of fastest to make an IPL hundred.

Player Balls Match Venue Date Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans Jaipur 28 April 2025 CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013 YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010 DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 6 May 2013 Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024 Priyansh Arya 39 Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings Mullanpur 7 April 2025

One of the greatest days in IPL history, even Rahul Dravid was jumping like a kid. 😂😂 👏



The fastest ever IPL century by an Indian now belongs to Vaibhav Suryavanshi.🇮🇳💯#RRvGT pic.twitter.com/puqSSCRaL2 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 28, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Ever to Score a T20 Century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning 100 against Gujarat Titans didn’t just break IPL records — it also made him the youngest player in history to score a century in any recognized T20 match. The historical Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL hundred was studded with some amazing hits against international level bowlers. None of the bowlers he faced on Monday were uncapped.

At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi shattered the previous global record set by Vijay Zol, who scored a T20 hundred for Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days in 2013. Players like Parvez Hossain Emon and Gustav McKeon had also made headlines as teenagers, but none came remotely close to the incredible feat achieved by the Rajasthan Royals wonderkid. Suryavanshi’s remarkable knock is now etched not just in IPL folklore, but in the history of T20 cricket worldwide. Here’s a list of youngest to make a T20 hundred.

Player Age Match Year Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14y 32d Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (IPL) 2025 Vijay Zol 18y 118d Maharashtra vs Mumbai 2013 Parvez Hossain Emon 18y 179d Barishal vs Rajshahi 2020 Gustav McKeon 18y 280d France vs Switzerland 2022

Vaibhav Suryavanshi records IPL 2025

Youngest player to score a century in IPL history (14y 32d)

(14y 32d) Youngest player to make a T20 hundred (14y 32d)

(14y 32d) Fastest Fifty in IPL 2025 (17 balls)

(17 balls) Second Fastest Hundred in IPL (35 balls)

(35 balls) Youngest ever to score a fifty in IPL

Youngest to debut in IPL (14y 23d)

(14y 23d) Youngest to hit a six in IPL

Youngest to hit a four in IPL

Youngest to hit a six off first ball in IPL career

Fastest Fifty against Gujarat Titans

Second-Fastest Fifty for Rajasthan Royals

Highest Powerplay total for Rajasthan Royals (87/0 vs GT, Jaipur 2025)

ALSO READ:

Suryavanshi’s phenomenal talent and fearless mindset are already drawing comparisons with legends. Former cricketers have likened his effortless six-hitting ability to a “prime Yuvraj Singh,” while others are calling him the future face of Indian cricket.

With this century, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only rewritten IPL’s record books but also announced himself to the world in style. And given the way he’s started, it feels like this is just the beginning for the 14-year-old wonderkid from Rajasthan Royals.

FAQ – Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL Century

Who is the youngest player to score a century in IPL history?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi holds the record for the youngest IPL centurion. He scored a century at just 14 years and 32 days for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

What is Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s age when he scored the IPL century?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was 14 years and 32 days old when he smashed his maiden IPL century in 2025, setting a new world record for the youngest player to hit a T20 hundred.

How many balls did Vaibhav Suryavanshi take to score his century?

He reached his hundred in just 35 balls, making it the second-fastest century in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball hundred.

Who held the record for youngest IPL hundred before Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Manish Pandey previously held the record. He scored a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 at 19 years and 253 days.

Where did Vaibhav Suryavanshi score his record-breaking IPL hundred?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his record century at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest player to hit a T20 hundred overall?

Yes, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now the youngest player ever to score a T20 hundred worldwide, breaking Vijay Zol’s previous record of 18 years and 118 days.

How fast was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL fifty?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his first IPL fifty off just 17 balls, making it the fastest fifty in IPL 2025.

What other IPL records did Vaibhav Suryavanshi break in 2025?

Youngest player to debut in IPL (14 years 23 days)

Youngest to hit a six and a four in IPL

Youngest to hit a six off the first ball in IPL

Fastest fifty against Gujarat Titans

Contributed to Rajasthan Royals’ highest-ever powerplay score (87/0)

Who has the fastest century in IPL history?

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history, reaching his hundred in just 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

How does Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s century rank among fastest IPL hundreds?

Vaibhav’s 35-ball hundred is the second-fastest in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle, and ahead of legends like Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Travis Head, and Priyansh Arya.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.