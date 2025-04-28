News
‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

‘We Can Only Play 12 Players,’ Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen on Star Pacer’s Lack of Game Time in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Delhi Capitals slipped to fourth place after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

Indian speedster T Natarajan was one of the biggest buys for Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but he is yet to play a match in the ongoing season. At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year, Delhi Capitals acquired the former SRH pacer for INR 10.75 crore.

Kevin Pietersen on Natarajan’s lack of game time

Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen has spoken on Natarajan’s absence from the playing XI, noting that just 12 players, including one impact player, can play a match.

“We can only play 12 players, one being an impact player. And if you can tell me where he fits in at the moment, you would help us. If you can help us play 13-14, it would help us. One thing I can say about Natarajan is that he’s doing everything that he’s been asked to do, as are all of our players,” Pietersen said at the post-match press conference in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Capitals suffered a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

The trio of Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma and Dushmantha Chameera have been preferred over Natarajan in IPL 2025 thus far.

“What’s been so impressive about our set up is how good the guys are that are not playing, and they know that their chance is coming. They know that their chance is just around the corner,” added the former England cricketer.

Pietersen cites Ferreira’s example

Pietersen also gave an example of South Africa’s Donovan Ferreira. “You have a look at Donovan the other night, he turned up and faced a couple of balls against GT. I mean that was spur of the moment, but he was ready. It didn’t work out, but he was ready and all of our players are ready. Anything can happen again,” he explained.

ALSO READ:

The former Punjab Kings speedster has played 61 matches since making his debut in 2017 and has taken 67 wickets at an economy of 8.84.

The loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant that Delhi Capitals slipped to fourth place with 12 points from nine matches. The Axar Patel-led side will next take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in another home game on Tuesday.

