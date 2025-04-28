News
Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a big change from the next cycle, hints chairman Arun Dhumal. While the current cycle has 74 matches after the inclusion of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, it can now be expanded to 94 matches. However, there won’t be any addition of a new franchise.

Original plans to expand the IPL to 84 matches in 2025 were postponed due to scheduling constraints and broadcasters’ reluctance to accommodate too many double-headers. However, league officials remain open to future expansion.

Currently, the IPL’s schedule in the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) is fixed for the next two seasons, spanning mid-March to late May. But Arun Dhumal, revealed that the BCCI is actively considering a full home-and-away format with 94 matches for the next media rights cycle, set to begin in 2028 according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

ALSO READ:

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Hints at BIG CHANGE in future

The length of the IPL season will be a key topic in next year’s discussions as cricket boards finalise the next FTP. Several franchise officials favour expanding the tournament to 94 matches too in which each team will play a complete home-away schedule. However, any increase in the number of games may hinge on broadcaster support, especially after the recent merger between Reliance and Disney (forming JioStar) in India.

Speaking about the developments, Dhumal said, “Definitely, that might be an opportunity. We’ve been discussing in ICC, we’ve been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we’ll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game.”

Arun Dhumal
BCCI
IPL 2025

