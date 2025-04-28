Will Sanju Samson Play Against the Gujarat Titans Today in IPL 2025?

He practised with the Royals on the weekend.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson missed the last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to an abdominal tear. With RR set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight, there remains speculation about Sanju’s participation today as well.

He practised with the Royals at the weekend, and on Sunday was seen at the nets as well. However, it is understood that Samson will once again not be available since he has not completely recovered from his injury. When the Royals traveled to Bengaluru for their away fixture, Sanju Samson remained in Jaipur to continue his recovery. The Rajasthan Royals management is adopting a cautious approach, assessing their captain’s availability on a match-by-match basis.

Samson suffered a rib injury during the April 16 clash against the Delhi Capitals. After scoring 31 runs, he retired hurt due to discomfort in his side. Medical evaluations later confirmed a strain, ruling him out of the subsequent match.

When is Sanju Samson expected to make a return for Rajasthan Royals?

The Kerala player is expected to get fit for the last two matches, but nothing is concrete as of now.

He played the first three matches only as a batter due to a BCCI restriction from wicketkeeping, and now Samson will miss another match for the Royals. Before this recent setback, Samson had played seven games so far, accumulating 224 runs at an impressive average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 140.

Speaking about RR’s standings, they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table at ninth place, with just two wins and seven losses.

