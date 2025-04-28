News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Will Sanju Samson Play Against the Gujarat Titans Today in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He practised with the Royals on the weekend.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson missed the last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to an abdominal tear. With RR set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight, there remains speculation about Sanju’s participation today as well.

He practised with the Royals at the weekend, and on Sunday was seen at the nets as well. However, it is understood that Samson will once again not be available since he has not completely recovered from his injury. When the Royals traveled to Bengaluru for their away fixture, Sanju Samson remained in Jaipur to continue his recovery. The Rajasthan Royals management is adopting a cautious approach, assessing their captain’s availability on a match-by-match basis.

Samson suffered a rib injury during the April 16 clash against the Delhi Capitals. After scoring 31 runs, he retired hurt due to discomfort in his side. Medical evaluations later confirmed a strain, ruling him out of the subsequent match.

ALSO READ:

When is Sanju Samson expected to make a return for Rajasthan Royals?

The Kerala player is expected to get fit for the last two matches, but nothing is concrete as of now.

He played the first three matches only as a batter due to a BCCI restriction from wicketkeeping, and now Samson will miss another match for the Royals. Before this recent setback, Samson had played seven games so far, accumulating 224 runs at an impressive average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 140.

Speaking about RR’s standings, they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table at ninth place, with just two wins and seven losses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs GT
Sanju Samson

Related posts

Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

Full Home-Away Season Expanded to 94 Matches From IPL 2028? IPL Chairman Hints at BIG CHANGE

4:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis

‘That’s What Hurts’: Rajasthan Royals Bowling Coach Accepts The Team Is No Longer In IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

Rajasthan Royals have just five matches left in the group phase of IPL 2025
4:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli explained his run-chasing approach after the match against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Old School Formula Working for Virat Kohli and RCB in IPL 2025

He anchored the innings with his 51 off 47 balls last night.
3:12 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Lashes Out Delhi Capitals Final Over Decision Against RCB in IPL 2025

‘Intent was Wrong’: Former India Spinner Lashes Out Delhi Capitals Final Over Decision Against RCB in IPL 2025

They lost the match by six wickets last night.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
RR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.
2:52 pm
Sagar Paul
Rishabh Pant Slams His Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

‘Not Thinking About That’: Rishabh Pant Slams Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

He has scored only 110 runs in nine innings so far.
2:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.