Rishabh Pant Slams His Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

‘Not Thinking About That’: Rishabh Pant Slams Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has scored only 110 runs in nine innings so far.

Rishabh Pant Slams His Critiques Amidst Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant has taken a dig at the critics despite continuing to have poor stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 27-year-old revealed he doesn’t want to worry about his form while the team is on a losing streak.

“See [I am] keeping it very simple. Not thinking about that [his form] too much because in a season like this, where things are not going your way, you’re going to start questioning yourself as a player and that is something you don’t want to do. When the team isn’t doing well, you’ve got to think about that because eventually it’s a team game. Yes, one player definitely makes a difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it’s not the right thing to do, I guess,” he stated.

Notably, the newly recruited captain of LSG has managed to score only 110 runs in nine innings so far, with a poor strike rate of 98.21. Pant has also tried to switch his batting position this season. He has opened a couple of innings for LSG and came in at No. 4 and No. 7, but none of these helped him be among the runs.

Last night, he was dismissed by Will Jacks after hitting a boundary while chasing a huge 215 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan attributed Pant’s rough patch to the high intensity and pressure of the cash-rich league. However, the former pacer backed the wicketkeeper-batter to regain his form soon.

“As a batter, the middle order is dependent on Rishabh. And I’m very confident that the impact, which we want from him, will come. It’s just about something clicking. So I wouldn’t relate it to pressure,” stressed the mentor.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, Zaheer also emphasised winning the IPL 2025 rather than focusing on his form with the willow. He kept his faith in Pant’s leadership skills to carry forward LSG in this tournament.

“When you’re talking about a team, you’re talking about winning the tournament, you’re talking about winning the trophy. We’ve identified Rishabh as that leader who is going to take this team forward. There is no doubt about that,” he opined.

LSG playoff chances in IPL 2025

After their 54-run defeat against MI, the Super Giants currently have five wins and as many losses in this mega-domestic event. They are placed sixth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Pant’s team will need at least three wins out of their remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs. They will take on the Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium on May 4.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
MI vs LSG
RIshabh Pant

