‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This was his sixth single-digit score of the season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant’s struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) continued, this time against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pant registered his sixth single-digit score of the season, after falling for 4(2) to Will Jacks in the seventh over. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the over as Pant tried to reverse sweep Jacks but ended up hitting it straight to Karn Sharma at short third.

Rishabh Pant, so far, has had a lacklustre season, managing only 110 runs in 10 games at a paltry average of 12.22. Following another disappointing outing, LSG fans were left furious as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns.

Check some of the best reactions below.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant dismissal puts LSG in a spot of bother in 200-plus chase

Speaking about the MI vs LSG match, Pant’s dismissal put LSG in crisis as they lost two wickets in the same over. Earlier, on the first ball after powerplay, LSG lost big-hitter Nicholas Pooran. They will now need a solid partnership in the middle to navigate the middle over and inch as closer to the target as possible.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard reads 96 for 3 in 9.3 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni currently batting in the middle.

LSG are currently in sixth place in the IPL 2025 points table with five wins from nine games and a win tonight will propel them into the Top 4 by displacing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have 11 points after a washout last night against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

IPL 2025
LSG
MI vs LSG
RIshabh Pant

