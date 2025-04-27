‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

This was his sixth single-digit score of the season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant’s struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) continued, this time against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pant registered his sixth single-digit score of the season, after falling for 4(2) to Will Jacks in the seventh over. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the over as Pant tried to reverse sweep Jacks but ended up hitting it straight to Karn Sharma at short third.

Rishabh Pant, so far, has had a lacklustre season, managing only 110 runs in 10 games at a paltry average of 12.22. Following another disappointing outing, LSG fans were left furious as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns.

Rishabh Pant. What a disgusting cricketer. His successes in the past remind me of p value being significant due to multiple testing. — Durgaprasan@ (@Durgaprasan3) April 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant is becoming a fraud captain and fraud player of IPL#LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/ysoHixa2RU — Kumar Abhishek Yadav (@Abhirat1176) April 27, 2025

No longer feel sorry for Rishabh Pant. He has outlived his sympathy #TATAIPL #LSGvsMI — Tushar (@SriSriToosh) April 27, 2025

I don't know what's happened to Rishabh Pant. I mean, brother, take some responsibility at least. If you're going to keep playing like this in every match, then it's better you just sit out. Anyway, you're not doing anything even when you're playing.#MIvsLSG #Crypto pic.twitter.com/KNSLHWbUCw — Krushna Gadhave (@GadhaveG97368) April 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant is worse than KL Rahul



LSG Fans: pic.twitter.com/8i1ggBJo3M — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricketID) April 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant needs to step down from the captaincy and focus only on his batting, otherwise his downfall in white-ball cricket will continue. — Bhavesh Bafana (@fantasy11circle) April 27, 2025

#MIvsLSG

Every time getting out on low scores

– Rishabh Pant man you are now testing the patience level of Goenka pic.twitter.com/LRQD2UOXld — Hari Mohan (@HariMohan3042) April 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant in this IPL- 0(6),15(15),2(5),2(6),21(18),63(49), 3(9),0(2),4(2)

Pant in last 5 tests –

37, 1, 21, 28, 9, 28, 30, 40, 61.



Hello @GautamGambhir & @imAagarkar the rules must be same for everyone. He is clearly finished post accident. Let him score runs in domestic… — Anurag™ (@Samsoncentral) April 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant dismissal puts LSG in a spot of bother in 200-plus chase

Speaking about the MI vs LSG match, Pant’s dismissal put LSG in crisis as they lost two wickets in the same over. Earlier, on the first ball after powerplay, LSG lost big-hitter Nicholas Pooran. They will now need a solid partnership in the middle to navigate the middle over and inch as closer to the target as possible.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard reads 96 for 3 in 9.3 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni currently batting in the middle.

LSG are currently in sixth place in the IPL 2025 points table with five wins from nine games and a win tonight will propel them into the Top 4 by displacing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have 11 points after a washout last night against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

