Why is David Miller not in LSG Playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

South African big hitter David Miller was a surprise exclusion from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing XI for the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, he has been included in the options for Impact substitutes.

While the decision was a bit shocking, it can be anticipated that LSG wanted to rest Miller from fielding in the scorching heat since it’s a day game. Furthermore, LSG can use him while chasing as an impact player and also play an extra bowler in the first innings.

In other news, Mayank Yadav has made his return and is playing his first match of IPL 2025 today.

Mumbai Indians make steady start after LSG put them to bat first

Speaking about the MI vs LSG match, the home team have made a steady start to their innings after being put to bat first. Opener Rysn Rickelton slammed a quickfire fifty, scoring 58 off 32 balls, comprising six boundaries and four maximums. However, other opener Rohit Sharma couldn’t capitalise on his fiery start, falling for 12 off 5 balls.

At the time of writing this report, 121 for 3 in 12 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma currently batting in the middle.

Speaking about MI’s standing, they are currently placed at the fifth points in the points table after Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared points with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night due to a washout. A win today will put MI back in the top four as they will have 12 points from 10 games.

On the other hand, LSG are sixth on 10 points from 9 games and can also enter the top 4 if they eke out a win today in Wankhede.

