Anil Kumble Calls For KKR to Play Young Domestic Star And Use Venkatesh Iyer Differently To Turn Around IPL 2025 Fortunes

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t enjoyed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. They had begun their title defence with a loss at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

This was followed by a pattern of a win and a loss under new captain Ajinkya Rahane as they struggled to find the right rhythm. On Saturday, the defending champions were unable to contain the Punjab Kings’ batters as they put up 201/4 in 20 overs.

Anil Kumble Questions KKR’s Playing XI

Former Mumbai Indians’ and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) coach Anil Kumble felt that KKR are struggling to find their best playing XI even after eight matches where they got the opportunity to bat all 20 overs.

“In terms of quality and ability, I think KKR have it in them. If you look back at their Championship side last year versus this year, it’s just that their players are underperforming. It’s not that the personnel have changed that drastically,” Kumble said on ESPNCricinfo’s Time Out show.

Against Punjab Kings, KKR dropped Ramandeep Singh and Moeen Ali for batter Rovman Powell and pacer Chetan Sakariya.

Bat Venkatesh Iyer In Top-Order, Play Luvnith Sisodia

Kumble felt that instead of going for those changes in personnel, head coach Chandrakant Pandit could’ve played Karnataka keeper-batter Luvith Sisodia to assist Sunil Narine at the top of the order. The former India coach also suggested that Venkatesh Iyer dropping from the top-order hasn’t helped KKR.

“They had an opportunity in this game to move Venky right up the order [in this game]. Open the batting with Sunil Narine and then bring in an Indian wicketkeeper. Anyway, they were looking to drop Ramandeep – okay, fine, get (Luvnith) Sisodia in, he’s not a bad player, he can keep wicket. And bring Nortje. Because Nortje can play instead of Chetan Sakariya,” Kumble said.

Kumble, who is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, pointed to Iyer’s top-order innings in the 2021 season which put KKR in the play-offs despite struggling at the start.

“(He) needs that pace on the ball. You have six overs, the powerplay, it’s where he can play his natural game, hit over the top. He’s done it in the past, that’s how he got KKR back into the playoffs when they were down and out in Dubai,” Kumble said.

