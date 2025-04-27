Lucknow Super Giants Fire Mayank Yadav Warning at Mumbai Indians Ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have dropped a major hint about the return of their express pacer Mayank Yadav, who could make his first appearance of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians today.

Mayank, known for his raw pace, has been sidelined throughout the tournament so far due to an injury. However, a social media post from Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday sparked excitement, hinting that the speedster is set to feature in the crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium. In the video shared by LSG, Mayank was seen bowling with serious intensity, clocking an eye-catching 156.7 kmph. The caption read: “Kal dikhega tabadtod andaz,” suggesting fans could finally witness his fiery comeback.

LSG, currently placed sixth on the points table with five wins in nine matches, are desperately looking to revive their campaign. They are tied on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians but lag behind on net run rate (-0.054). A win against a surging MI side would be crucial not only to boost their playoff hopes but also to address their NRR concerns.

Kal dikhega tabadtod andaz 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/xl0YU6vhY2 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 26, 2025

Will Mayank Yadav Play the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today?

All signs point towards a return to the LSG Playing XI for Mayank Yadav. The timing of Mayank’s return could be vital for LSG, who have lost two of their last three games and are languishing at 6th in the IPL 2025 points table.

Mayank’s absence has been frustrating for LSG fans, especially after a bizarre setback delayed his recovery. Initially, Mayank was sidelined from IPL 2025 due to a back injury and was recovering at the NCA.

However, while recovering, he accidentally kicked his toe against a bed, leading to an infection that set his return back by another one or two weeks. LSG head coach Justin Langer had recently confirmed that Mayank has resumed bowling in training and looks on track to feature in the latter stages of IPL 2025. While LSG posted a video of Mayank returning to the camp, he didn’t feature in the last game against Delhi Capitals on April 22.

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has provided clearance to Mayank to participate and with the latest post, LSG have all but confirmed he would feature today vs Mumbai Indians.

Last season, Mayank made the headlines by bowling two fastest deliveries. He clocked 155.8 km/h against the Punjab Kings on his IPL debut. In his second match, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he broke his own record while bowling fiercely at 156.7 km/h.

Mumbai Indians have won four matches on the trot and are beginning to hit peak form, with key players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya stepping up at the right time. At the Wankhede, where conditions often favor quick bowlers early on, Mayank’s pace could be a real weapon.

For LSG, it’s not just about strengthening their bowling attack. Their captain, Rishabh Pant, has struggled with the bat this season, scoring only 106 runs from nine matches. Under the pressure of leading a new team and carrying a hefty price tag, Pant’s form will be critical in high-stakes games like today’s.

Likely LSG Playing XI and Impact Players vs MI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

