While sitting in the dugout and waiting for his turn, MS Dhoni started to thump one side of the willow with a hammer to make it thinner.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

MS Dhoni Spotted Using Hammer on Bat To Avoid Bat Ring Test Failure After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Caught During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

There have been numerous instances of bats failing to pass the measurement this season

During last night’s Chennai Super Kings’ contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), MS Dhoni was seen doing an interesting activity with his bat. While sitting in the dugout and waiting for his turn, the legendary player closely looked at his bat before picking up a hammer.

He started to thump one side of the willow with a hammer to make it thinner. It’s worth noting that the umpires check the dimensions of each batter’s bat before allowing them to take the crease.

Earlier in the game, Ravindra Jadeja’s bat failed to pass the measuring gauge, and he had to change it with a fresh one. There have been numerous instances of bats failing to pass the measurement this season, prompting batters to switch their preferred bat.

ALSO READ:

Later, Dhoni was also seen using a measuring device to check whether his hammer thumping had made any difference to the dimensions. While he tried to bring the bat to its acceptable dimensions, using a hammer might not work, and damaging it is also possible.

MS Dhoni fails to make an impact with the bat against SRH

MS Dhoni came to bat at No.8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night but couldn’t make any difference with the willow. He scored only six runs in 10 deliveries, with only a solitary boundary in the game.

Harshal Patel dismissed him for the fourth time, and Dhoni’s wicket meant CSK ended with a below-par score at their backyard. It was another familiar batting show from the Yellow Army, who kept losing too many wickets throughout the innings.

Dhoni might not be pleased with his batting efforts this season, for he has failed to provide impetus to the innings numerous times while batting in the lower order. He has played a few quickfire knocks here and there, but overall, he has not been at his threatening best and shown more signs of vulnerability than ever.

Since other batters have not been in great form and lacked boundary-hitting intent, CSK have failed badly as a batting unit in IPL 2025. Dhoni’s hitting expertise is on the wane at this stage, and others must do the heavy lifting.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CSK vs SRH
MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja

