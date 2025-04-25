News
Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.

Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian on Friday joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their net bowler for the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Tanush Kotian is a bowling all-rounder who bowls right-arm off-break and bats right-handed. Punjab Kings have Yuzvendra Chahal as their lead spinner along with Harpreet Brar and Praveen Dubey as the other spin options.

Tanush Kotian bowled to Punjab Kings batters in the nets. According to news agency PTI, the 26-year-old was also seen having a conversation with Sunil Joshi, the spin-bowling coach of Punjab Kings.

The PTI report adds that the role of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, had a lot to do with the addition of Tanush Kotian as a net bowler. Tanush Kotian had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Tanush Kotian’s domestic cricket career

Tanush Kotian made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy in 2018. ever since, Tanush Kotian has taken 101 wickets from 33 matches in first-class cricket. In the Ranji Trophy, Tanush Kotian has aggregated 1525 runs that includes 13 half-centuries and two centuries.

ALSO READ:

He also played a crucial role in Mumbai’s successful 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign. Tanush Kotian scored 502 runs and took 29 wickets in the tournament that season, which eventually earned him the Player of the Tournament award. In IPL 2024, Tanush Kotian had been named as an injury replacement for Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals.

He played his only IPL game so far when Rajasthan Royals took on Punjab Kings at Mullanpur in IPL 2024. However, he did not get a chance to bowl in that match.

Punjab Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. This will be a match wherein Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer takes on his former side, having led the Knight Riders to the IPL title last year. Despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, Shreyas Iyer was released by the franchise. Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for a whopping amount of INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Punjab Kings are currently in fifth place with 10 points from eight matches, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders are in seventh place with six points from eight matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Tanush Kotian

