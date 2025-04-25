News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Should Bat Higher': Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

‘Should Bat Higher’: Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Punjab Kings handed KKR a crushing defeat in their previous encounter in IPL 2025.

'Should Bat Higher': Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble has taken a dig at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management for mishandling their batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He opined that they should have promoted Andre Russell in their batting order against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) while chasing a low total of 111 runs.

“I felt the utilisation of Andre Russell hasn’t been really great from a KKR standpoint. I think Russell should bat higher. Just look at the one that they lost to Punjab. I think in the dugout, ideally at that point, you would say, okay, Andre Russell, you go and just finish this game early. If you get on the first ball, it doesn’t matter. We still have batting in hand. But that didn’t happen,” he stated to JioStar.

Kumble on KKR’s crushing defeat against PBKS

The 54-year-old explained how KKR made the Windies hard-hitter play along with the tail-enders in their last two games by sending him late in the innings. Though he has the ability to strike big, the required run rate had already snatched the match from KKR’s grip.

“By the time Russell came, he had to bat with the bowlers. And even in the last game, by the time Russell came, I think the contest was over, 17 and a half, 18 runs an over. It may happen once in 10 games or once in 20 games. It can’t happen every time. So that’s something that I think KKR need to figure out,” stressed Kumble.

Notably, the defending champions KKR got bundled out for just 95 runs after their bowlers restricted PBKS to 111. Coming in at No. 7, Russell managed to hit two sixes and a boundary before getting bowled by Marco Jansen. Moreover, he has scored only 55 runs in eight matches this season at a below-par strike rate of 119.57 so far.

ALSO READ:

They will clash again in IPL 2025

These two teams will go head-to-head with each other once again. After a struggling first half of the tournament, KKR find themselves seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. They will need to win at least five out of their remaining six matches to be alive in the qualification race for the playoffs.

On the other hand, PBKS, led by the former title-winning captain of KKR, Shreyas Iyer, is currently placed fifth. They will need to win half of their remaining six matches to secure a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anil Kumble
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
PBKS
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
9:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
Kamindu Mendis catch Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK vs SRH IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis Smokes No-Look Sixes Off Kamindu Mendis, SRH All-Rounder Takes Revenge Catch of IPL 2025 To Send CSK Star Back [WATCH]

SRH's Kamindu Mendis got the perfect revenge against CSK's Dewald Brevis.
9:40 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over
9:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay.
8:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
dewald brevis csk ipl 2025 mi kit

Who Has Dewald Brevis Replaced in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Dewald Brevis was called in as a mid-season replacement by CSK
7:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.