News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood has credited their wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for his four-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was also awarded as the player of the match for his exemplary figures of 33/4 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night.

“The thing is, Jitesh again, he’s a genius. He’s done a few for me now over the tournament, one in Mumbai, an LBW, and that one tonight,” he said to Krunal Pandya after the match.

Notably, in the third ball of the 18th over, Hazlewood’s wide yorker slightly sneaked the bat of RR’s Dhruv Jurel. RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh called for a review for caught-behind and it clearly showed a bottom edge in the DRS. Previously, he also used a review brilliantly in the clash against the Mumbai Indians to dismiss opener Ryan Rickelton for an LBW off a Hazlewood delivery.

RCB ends the Chinnaswamy curse

After three back-to-back defeats at home, RCB finally ended their losing streak at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. They were put to bat first by RR after losing their fourth successive toss in home matches this season.

ALSO READ:

A measured innings from the RCB batters, with both composure and power hitting, saw them post a huge 205/5 on the scoreboard. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and youngster Devdutt Padikkal starred with their 70 off 42 and 50 off 27 respectively.

While defending the total, RCB bowlers made an excellent comeback after conceding 72 in the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a flying start to the Royals’ chase with his 49 in just 19 balls at a blazing strike rate of 257.89. However, their middle-order batters once again failed to finish the job as they lost the match by 11 runs.

IPL 2025 Playoff Chances

With five out of five victories in the away matches and a home match win so far, Rajat Patidar and Co. are currently positioned third in the IPL 2025 points table. They just need two wins in the remaining five league-stage matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

If RCB could carry on their momentum, they might finish in the top two as well. The Men in Red will next square off against the second-placed Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Josh Hazlewood
RCB
RCB vs RR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
'Should Bat Higher': Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

‘Should Bat Higher’: Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings handed KKR a crushing defeat in their previous encounter in IPL 2025.
10:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Kamindu Mendis catch Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK vs SRH IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis Smokes No-Look Sixes Off Kamindu Mendis, SRH All-Rounder Takes Revenge Catch of IPL 2025 To Send CSK Star Back [WATCH]

SRH's Kamindu Mendis got the perfect revenge against CSK's Dewald Brevis.
9:40 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over
9:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay.
8:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
dewald brevis csk ipl 2025 mi kit

Who Has Dewald Brevis Replaced in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Dewald Brevis was called in as a mid-season replacement by CSK
7:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.