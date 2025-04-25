Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood has credited their wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for his four-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was also awarded as the player of the match for his exemplary figures of 33/4 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night.

“The thing is, Jitesh again, he’s a genius. He’s done a few for me now over the tournament, one in Mumbai, an LBW, and that one tonight,” he said to Krunal Pandya after the match.

Notably, in the third ball of the 18th over, Hazlewood’s wide yorker slightly sneaked the bat of RR’s Dhruv Jurel. RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh called for a review for caught-behind and it clearly showed a bottom edge in the DRS. Previously, he also used a review brilliantly in the clash against the Mumbai Indians to dismiss opener Ryan Rickelton for an LBW off a Hazlewood delivery.

RCB ends the Chinnaswamy curse

After three back-to-back defeats at home, RCB finally ended their losing streak at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. They were put to bat first by RR after losing their fourth successive toss in home matches this season.

A measured innings from the RCB batters, with both composure and power hitting, saw them post a huge 205/5 on the scoreboard. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and youngster Devdutt Padikkal starred with their 70 off 42 and 50 off 27 respectively.

While defending the total, RCB bowlers made an excellent comeback after conceding 72 in the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a flying start to the Royals’ chase with his 49 in just 19 balls at a blazing strike rate of 257.89. However, their middle-order batters once again failed to finish the job as they lost the match by 11 runs.

IPL 2025 Playoff Chances

With five out of five victories in the away matches and a home match win so far, Rajat Patidar and Co. are currently positioned third in the IPL 2025 points table. They just need two wins in the remaining five league-stage matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

If RCB could carry on their momentum, they might finish in the top two as well. The Men in Red will next square off against the second-placed Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

